Decoding Manchester City's Premier League title-winning campaigns under Pep Guardiola

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 02:47 am Oct 28, 202302:47 am

Manchester City won three consecutive Premier League titles under Pep Guardiola (Photo credit: X/@ManCity)

Manchester City are the most consistent team in the last decade of the Premier League. The Citizens have won six league titles in the last 10 seasons. Pep Guardiola joined the club in 2016 and since then he has guided City to five Premier League crowns along with winning the title thrice consecutively. They also finished as runners-up in the 2019-20 season. Here's more.

Guardiola's first PL title with City in the 2017-18 season

Guardiola guided City to their third Premier League title after a record-breaking 2017-18 season. City had a stellar record with 32 wins, four draws and only two losses. They scored the most goals in a single PL season with 106 goals. Sergio Aguero was City's leading goal-scorer with 21 goals while Kevin De Bruyne led the assists charts with 16.

A look at records City broke in the 2017-18 season

It was an indeed record-breaking season where City won 32 matches, the joint-most wins in a single PL season. They returned with 106 goals and registered a goal difference of +79, the best goal difference in a PL season. City recorded the joint-most consecutive PL games wins (18) between August 26, 2017, and December 26, 2017. They scripted a record 19-point winning margin.

Consecutive PL titles for Manchester City in the 2018-19 season

Manchester City continued their dominance by winning the PL in the 2018-19 season. The Citizens won 32 matches for consecutive two seasons while registering two draws and four defeats. City won the 2018-19 title with 98 points, only a solitary point more than Liverpool. Aguero was the leading goal-scorer for City with 21 goals while Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling registered 10 assists each.

City clinched their fifth PL title in the 2020-21 season

The Citizens took a season's hiatus before winning the PL title again in the 2020-21 season. City dominated the league throughout as they won the title with a 12-point margin over second-placed Manchester United. They won 27 matches while registering five draws and six defeats. Ilkay Gundogan was the leading scorer for City with 13 goals while De Bruyne provided 12 assists.

Most consecutive Premier League away wins in a single season

Manchester City recorded 12 away wins in the Premier League 2020-21 season. They amassed the most away wins in a single Premier League season. While Ederson won the Golden Glove with 19 clean sheets.

A sixth PL title in the 2021-22 season

Guardiola's men defended their PL crown with great authority in the 2021-22 season. City (93 points) edged past Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool (92 points). City won 29 matches while registering six draws and three defeats. This was their fourth league title in five years under Guardiola. De Bruyne was City's leading goal-scorer with 15 goals while de Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus amassed eight assists each.

Manchester City's treble of PL titles in 2022-23

Manchester City completed their treble of PL titles in the 2022-23 season. This is only the second time a club has won three consecutive PL titles after Manchester United achieved it twice when they won in 1998/99-2000/01 and 2006/07-2008/09. Erling Haaland was the PL's top scorer with 36 goals while De Bruyne led the assists charts with 16. City picked up pace late on.

More records scripted by winners Manchester City under Guardiola

Most points in a PL season - 100 points in the 2017-18 season. Fewest PL home draws in a season (0) in the 2018-19 season. Fewest draws in a single PL season in the 2018-19 season. Most PL away wins in a season (16) in the 2017-18 season while registering most home PL wins in a single season (18) in the 2018-19 season.

Breaking down City's season-wise goals tally under Guardiola

In 2016-17, City scored 106 goals (Premier League: 80). In 2017-18, City scored 143 goals (Premier League: 106). In 2018-19, City scored 169 goals (Premier League: 95). In 2019-20, City scored 149 goals (Premier League: 102). In 2020-21, City scored 131 goals (Premier League: 83). In 2021-22, City scored 150 goals (Premier League: 99). In 2022-23, City managed 151 goals (Premier League: 94).

Guardiola's overall Premier League record, including 2023-24

In 275 PL games, Guardiola's City have managed a record 678 goals, besides conceding 222. Guardiola has clocked 204 wins, 34 draws, and 37 losses in England's top-flight competition. He has won 11 Manager of the Month awards and four Manager of the Season awards.