Premier League 2023-24, Tottenham Hotspur beat Crystal Palace 2-1: Stats

1/9

Sports 3 min read

Premier League 2023-24, Tottenham Hotspur beat Crystal Palace 2-1: Stats

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 03:07 am Oct 28, 202303:07 am

Heung-min Son netted his 111th Premier League goal (Photo credit: X/@premierleague)

Tottenham defeated Crystal Palace 2-1 to continue their winning run on matchday 10 of the 2023-24 Premier League. The visitors took the lead courtesy of Palace goalkeeper Joel Ward's own goal followed by Son Heung-min's strike. Later, Jordan Ayew scored a last-minute consolation. Ange Postecoglou's men have extended their lead at the top of the PL standings with eight wins in the ongoing season.

2/9

Roy Hodgson's 500th game as manager of English clubs

As per Opta, this was Roy Hodgson's 500th managerial game among English clubs across all competitions. He has managed Crystal Place 184 times while featuring 128 matches for Fulham. Hodgson was in charge of Blackburn Rovers and West Bromwich in 63 and 54 matches respectively. He managed 31 games for Liverpool while leading Bristol City and Watford in 22 and 18 matches respectively.

3/9

Tottenham register these records in the Premier League

Tottenham are unbeaten in their last six away Premier League London derbies (W2, D3), since their 3-1 defeat at Arsenal in October 2022. They last had a longer streak between October 1992 and December 1993 (7 - W3, D4). Crystal Palace have won one out of 17 PL games against Tottenham (D2, L14), a 3-0 win in September 2021.

4/9

James Maddison scripts this Premier League record

As per Squawka, James Maddison is the first player to create 30 chances in the 2023-24 season. Only three players have scored or assisted in their first five PL away games for a club. Maddison has done it in six away matches. Andrey Arshavin (Arsenal) and Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) are the other two players. In 173 PL matches, Maddison has registered 37 assists.

5/9

Son matches Sadio Mane's Premier League goals tally

Son scored his 111th Premier League goal on the night and has equaled former Liverpool forward Sadio Mane's goals tally. In 278 PL games, Son has also provided 53 assists. He has scored eight goals this season in 10 appearances. Son is the second-highest goal-scorer for Spurs in the Premier League. 23 players have scored more goals in the Premier League than Son.

6/9

Cristian Romero completed 141 passes in this match

As per Squawka, Cristian Romero completed 141 passes against Crystal Palace. It is the most by a Spurs player in a single Premier League game since the 2003-04 season. He has only conceded a solitary goal this month for club and country.

7/9

Tottenham scripted these records in the Premier League

Tottenham have a five-point lead at the top of the Premier League. It is their biggest lead over a second-placed team in the top flight since the final day of the 1960-61 campaign when they last won the title. With 26 points from the first 10 PL games, Spurs have had a better start than the invincibles Arsenal from 2003-04 season.

8/9

How did the match pan out?

It was a very dull first half which saw Tottenham not take a single shot on target. In the second half, it was a move from Pape Sarr and Maddison as the latter struck the shot, it was going wide until Ward's deflection handed Spurs the lead. Later, Brennan Johnson combined with Son to double the lead. Eventually, Ayew scored a last-minute consolation goal.

9/9

Here are the match stats

Crystal Palace had 13 attempts in comparison to Tottenham's 10. The hosts even had three shots on target to Tottenham's only one. However, Postecoglou's men maintained 76% possession clocking 91% passing accuracy. Palace won 11 corners but failed to capitalize on them.