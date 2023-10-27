Sunil Chhetri vs Bhaichung Bhutia: Decoding their career stats

1/13

Sports 4 min read

Sunil Chhetri vs Bhaichung Bhutia: Decoding their career stats

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 11:24 pm Oct 27, 202311:24 pm

Sunil Chhetri has netted 93 international goals for India (Photo credit: X/@IndianFootball)

Sunil Chhetri has been the epicenter of Indian football for nearly the last two decades. However, before Chhetri, it was Bhaichung Bhutia, who was the poster boy of Indian football. Known as the 'Sikkimese Sniper' for his sharp goal-scoring instincts, Bhutia was truly was leader of men during his time for club and country. Here we decode the career stats of two Indian legends.

2/13

Why does this story matter?

Bhutia was one of the star players for club and country during the 2000s as he couldn't stop scoring for his clubs and also for the national team. However, the baton was passed with the passing years and it got shifted to Chhetri, who has done his job brilliantly. Chhetri, 39, is still going strong and is one of the fittest players around.

3/13

Most appearances for the Indian national team

Chhetri has been donning the India blue for almost two decades now. In this period, he has represented the Indian team 142 times. Notably, no other Indian footballer has even touched the triple-figure mark. Former India forward Bhutia came closest as he trails Chhetri with 82 appearances for the Blue Tigers. Bhutia called time to his international career in 2011.

4/13

Most goals for the Indian national team

Both players have great goal-scoring instincts and often defenders get deceived by their smart movements in the penalty area. Chhetri leads the goals tally for India with 93 goals while Bhutia is in third position with 27 goals for the Blue Tigers. IM Vijayan with 29 goals from 70 matches for India separates the two Indian forwards.

5/13

Goals in the SAFF Championships

Courtesy of scoring five goals in the 2023 SAFF Championships, Chhetri has now matched Maldivian legend Ali Ashfaq's goals tally of 23 goals. They are jointly at the top of the podium. Meanwhile, Bhutia with 12 goals is in second position. Chhetri won the Golden Boot in 2011, 2021, and 2023. Bhutia was named the Most Valuable Player in the 1999 edition.

6/13

Most goals in FIFA World Cup Qualifiers for India

Chhetri has netted nine goals in 19 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. He is India's highest goal-scorer in this competition. Meanwhile, Bhutia doesn't have the best record in World Cup Qualifiers as he scored only twice. Both goals came in the 2002 edition.

7/13

Most goals scored in the I-League

Chhetri is the highest Indian goal-scorer in the I-League history with 94 goals. While Bhutia is in the second position with 89 goals in the I-League. Chhetri won the Golden Boot in the 2013-14 season with 14 goals for Bengaluru FC. Bhutia scored 10 goals in the 2007-08 I-League season for Mohun Bagan.

8/13

Bhutia guided East Bengal to the 2023 ASEAN Club Championships

Bhutia led East Bengal to a historic 2023 ASEAN Club Championships triumph where some of the top teams from the region participated. East Bengal defeated BEC Tero Sasana 3-1 in the finals. Bhutia was the Man of the match in the finals and also was the highest goal-scorer in the tournament with nine goals. The trophy remains a vital part of EB's history.

9/13

Only Indian footballer to score in three decades

Chhetri is the only player for India to score in three different decades. Chhetri scripted this record by scoring a brace against Bangladesh in the World Cup Qualifiers. His first international goal came against Pakistan in June 2005. He then scored against Vietnam in October 2010. Lastly, he scored against Bangladesh in June 2021 Notably, he scored multiple goals in all of these games.

10/13

Bhutia won the 2008 AFC Challenge Cup

In 97 games for East Bengal, Bhutia found the net 52 times. He also represented Bagan and went on to score 25 goals in 56 games. He won 19 trophies with East Bengal and won another four with Bagan. For the Blue Tigers, Bhutia won the AFC Cup Challenge in 2008, besides tasting success in three SAFF Championships and two Nehru Cups.

11/13

Highest Indian goal-scorer in the Indian Super League

Chhetri is the top Indian goal-scorer in the Indian Super League, representing Mumbai City and Bengaluru FC. He has netted 57 goals in 137 ISL appearances and is the second-highest goal-scorer in the competition only behind Bartholomew Ogbeche (63). Chhetri has amassed two ISL hat-tricks. He was the first Indian to score an ISL hat-trick (2015). He scored 14 goals in the 2017-18 season.

12/13

A look at Chhetri's trophy cabinet

Chhetri recently lifted his fourth SAFF Championship title (2011, 2015, 2021, 2023). He bagged three Nehru Cup honors. The veteran has clinched two Intercontinental Cup titles plus a Tri-Nation Series trophy (2023). Chhetri also won the AFC Challenge Cup in 2008. He has clinched four I-League crowns and a solitary ISL title. Chhetri bagged two Federation Cups along with one Durand and Super Cup.

13/13

Fourth-highest goals in men's international football

Chhetri with 93 goals is the fourth-highest goal-scorer in men's international football. In the goals tally, he is only behind Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (127), Iran's Ali Daei (108) and Argentina's talisman Lionel Messi (106). The Indian surpassed Malaysia's Mokhtar Dahari (89) earlier this year.