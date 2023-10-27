ICC World Cup, South Africa overcome Pakistan in Chennai: Stats

1/16

Sports 5 min read

ICC World Cup, South Africa overcome Pakistan in Chennai: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 10:37 pm Oct 27, 202310:37 pm

Babar Azam's men took the game close against an in-form South Africa

Pakistan suffered a fourth successive defeat in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Babar Azam's men took the game close against an in-form South Africa in match number 26 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Pakistan managed 270/10 in 46.4 overs. Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel hammered fifties. In response, Aiden Markram led the way before Pakistan changed the scenario. SA hung on.

2/16

Pakistan fail to bat 50 overs

Pakistan failed to find the desired momentum. SA had reduced them to 141/5 at one stage. Shakeel and Shadab Khan added 80 runs post that but were dismissed at key moments, leaving the tail exposed. Once again, nobody went on to get a big score and the side failed to bat its full quota of 50 overs. Babar (50) and Shakeel (52) did well.

3/16

How did SA fare?

SA were strong and credit goes to them for standing tall on a hot day in Chennai. With the ball, SA were always in the game and didn't allow Pakistan to run away. In the chase, Rassie van der Dussen and Markram shared a 50-plus stand. Markram also added 70 runs alongside David Miller. Pakistan fought back valiantly to make things interesting.

4/16

50th 50-plus score in ODIs for Babar

Babar slammed his 50th score of 50-plus in ODIs joining an elite list. Babar became the eighth batter to accomplish 50 ODI scores or 50-plus for Pakistan. He joined the likes of Inzaman-ul-Haq (93), Mohammad Yousuf (77), Saeed Anwar (63), Javed Miandad (58), Younis Khan (55), Shoaib Malik (53), and Saleem Malik (52) in the elite list. Babar owns 31 fifties and 19 tons.

5/16

World Cup: Babar becomes the fifth-highest scorer for Pakistan

In 14 ICC World Cup matches, Babar has racked up 681 runs at 52.38. He has become the fifth-highest scorer for Pakistan in ODI World Cups, surpassing former skipper Imran Khan (666 runs). Babar is now only behind Miandad (1,083), Anwar (915), Inzamam-ul-Haq (717), and Ramiz Raja (700). In the ongoing World Cup, Babar owns three fifties, having scored 207 runs at 34.50.

6/16

Joint-second-highest 50-plus scores for Pakistan in ODI World Cup history

Babar smashed his seventh fifty-plus score in ODI World Cup history. His tally now includes one century and six fifties. Babar has gone on to equal former skipper Misbah-ul-Haq (7) in terms of joint-second-highest fifty-plus scores for Pakistan (7 each). Javed Miandad leads the show for Pakistan in terms of fifty-plus scores (9). Babar was tied with Aamer Sohail and Saeed Anwar (6 each).

7/16

Mohammad Rizwan completes 2,000 ODI runs

Mohammad Rizwan scored a fiery 31 before being dismissed by Gerald Coetzee. Rizwan entered the 2,000-run club in his 71st ODI. The tally includes three tons and 13 half-centuries. He owns 2,026 runs at an average of 39.72. He has scored 593 runs at home and 776 runs away from home (home of opposition) in ODI cricket. He owns 657 runs at neutral venues.

8/16

SA impress in the powerplay overs (1-10) once again

South Africa had another solid performance in the powerplay overs (1-10), keeping Pakistan at 58/2. In six World Cup 2023 matches, SA have managed 16 scalps in the PP overs (the highest for any side). Marco Jansen sent both Pakistani openers back and managed 2/22 from five overs in the powerplay. He has 10 powerplay wickets in the ongoing World Cup (highest).

9/16

Shakeel slams his 3rd ODI fifty

Shakeel was Pakistan's top scorer with a 52-run effort from 52 balls. In 12 matches, he owns 288 runs at 28.80. Shakeel slammed his 3rd ODI half-century. He now owns 215 runs at neutral venues.

10/16

3rd ODI four-wicket haul for Shamsi

Tabraiz Shami claimed 4/60 from his 10 overs. He now has 69 ODI scalps at 31.13. Shamsi took this third four-wicket haul, besides also owning a fifer. Versus Pakistan, he owns nine scalps. He scripted his best figures at neutral venues, besides also racing to 21 scalps on Asian soil.

11/16

Shamsi joins a unique club

As per Cricbuzz, Shami has now registered the third-best bowling figures among left-arm wrist-spinners in ODI World Cup history. He is also just the second bowler to pick a four-fer. Former Aussie star Brad Hogg has claimed the best figures in World Cup history among left-arm wrist-spinners. He took 4/27 versus the Netherlands in 2007 and 4/29 versus New Zealand in 2007.

12/16

First South African to claim a WC 4-fer versus Pakistan

As per ESPNcricinfo, Shamsi is now the first South African bowler to claim a four-wicket haul against Pakistan in the ICC Cricket World Cup. He bested the previous tally of 3/30 registered by fast bowler Dale Steyn in the 2015 WC edition. Shamsi is also just the third spinner overall to take a WC four-fer versus Pakistan after Australia's Shane Warne and Adam Zampa.

13/16

Quinton de Kock races past 3,000 ODI powerplay runs

The in-form Quinton de Kock (24) accomplished a major milestone as he became just the third batter to complete 3,000 ODI runs in powerplay (overs 1-10). He reached the milestone with his 18th run. Only Indian duo Rohit Sharma (3,149) and Shikhar Dhawan (3,023) boast more powerplay runs since the rules were changed. De Kock has now been dismissed 62 times in PP overs.

14/16

Markram races past 2,000 ODI runs

Star South African batter Markram completed 2,000 runs in ODI cricket. He needed 70 runs to get to the mark. Markram is now the 20th batter to complete 2,000 ODI runs for South Africa, reaching the milestone in 58 innings. Only six Proteas batters have accomplished the milestone faster than him. Markram became the first Proteas batter to accomplish 900-plus ODI runs in 2023.

15/16

Markram scripts a unique World Cup record versus Pakistan

Markram went on to score 91 from 93 balls. His knock consisted of seven fours and three sixes. Markram now owns the highest score by a South African player against Pakistan in ICC ODI World Cup history. He broke the previous record of 77 runs scored by AB de Villiers in the 2015 edition. No SA player has a World Cup ton versus Pakistan.

16/16

Shaheen shines on his 50th ODI appearance

Shaheen Afridi claimed a superb three-fer in what was his 50th ODI appearance. He managed 3/45 from 10 overs. In 50 matches, Afridi has raced to 99 ODI scalps.