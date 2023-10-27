Aiden Markram scripts a unique World Cup record versus Pakistan

1/6

Sports 2 min read

Aiden Markram scripts a unique World Cup record versus Pakistan

By Rajdeep Saha 10:21 pm Oct 27, 202310:21 pm

Markram slammed 91 versus Pakistan in Chennai

Aiden Markram was superb versus Pakistan in match number 26 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Friday in Chennai. Markram went on to score 91 from 93 balls. His knock consisted of seven fours and three sixes. As per ESPNcricinfo, Markram now owns the highest score by a South African player against Pakistan in ICC ODI World Cup history.

2/6

Markram's 91 floors ABD's 77 versus PAK in World Cups

As mentioned, Markram is now the highest individual run-scorer for SA versus Pakistan in ODI World Cup history. He broke the previous record of 77 runs scored by AB de Villiers in the 2015 edition. No SA player has a World Cup ton versus Pakistan.

3/6

First SA player with 900-plus ODI runs in 2023

Courtesy of this knock, Markram has become the first Proteas batter to accomplish 900 ODI runs (933) in 2023 at an average of 62.20. Playing his 17th ODI this year, Markram has touched the 50-plus run mark eight times. All his three ODI tons have come in 2023. He also owns five fifties. He is currently the 8th-highest scorer in ODIs this year.

4/6

2,000 ODI runs for Markram

Markram came into this contest needing 70 runs to notch a milestone of 2,000 ODI runs and achieved the same. Markram became the 20th batter to complete 2,000 ODI runs for South Africa, reaching the milestone in 58 innings. Only six Proteas batters have accomplished the milestone faster than him. Markram now owns 3 ODI tons and 10 fifties. He has 2,021 ODI runs.

5/6

The second player with 350-plus runs in World Cup 2023

As per ESPNcricinfo, Markram has become the 3rd South African player to surpass 300 runs in the ongoing World Cup. Quinton de Kock leads the runs tally with 431 runs. Heinrich Klaasen owns 300 runs as well. Markram is the 3rd player with 350-plus runs.

6/6

Markram also owns the second-fastest World Cup ton

SA's tournament opener against Sri Lanka saw Markram smash the fastest-ever ODI World Cup ton, off 49 balls. His 106 powered SA to the highest-ever WC total (428/5). He broke the record held by Ireland's Kevin O'Brien, who got to a ton from 50 balls versus England in 2011. Australia's Glenn Maxwell recently overtook Markram with a 40-ball hundred against the Netherlands.