Babar Azam equals Misbah-ul-Haq's World Cup record for Pakistan: Stats

Sports

By Rajdeep Saha 05:14 pm Oct 27, 202305:14 pm

Babar has gone on to equal former skipper Misbah-ul-Haq (7) in terms of joint-second-highest fifty-plus scores for Pakistan (Photo credit: X/@TheRealPCB)

Babar Azam scored a 65-ball 50 versus South Africa in match number 26 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Friday in Chennai. Babar, who came in early after the dismissal of Abdullah Shafique, went on to share a crucial 48-run stand alongside Mohammad Rizwan for the third wicket. Babar also equaled Misbah-ul-Haq with this record following his fifty. We decode the stats.

Joint-second-highest 50-plus scores for Pakistan in ODI World Cup history

Babar smashed his seventh fifty-plus score in ODI World Cup history. His tally now includes one century and six fifties. Babar has gone on to equal former skipper Misbah-ul-Haq (7) in terms of joint-second-highest fifty-plus scores for Pakistan (7 each). Javed Miandad leads the show for Pakistan in terms of fifty-plus scores (9). Babar was tied with Aamer Sohail and Saeed Anwar (6 each).

50th 50-plus score in ODIs for Babar

Babar slammed his 50th score of 50-plus in ODIs joining an elite list. Babar became the eighth batter to accomplish 50 ODI scores or 50-plus for Pakistan. He joined the likes of Inzaman-ul-Haq (93), Mohammad Yousuf (77), Saeed Anwar (63), Javed Miandad (58), Younis Khan (55), Shoaib Malik (53), and Saleem Malik (52) in the elite list. Babar owns 31 fifties and 19 tons.

World Cup: Babar becomes the fifth-highest scorer for Pakistan

In 14 ICC World Cup matches, Babar has racked up 681 runs at 52.38. He has become the fifth-highest scorer for Pakistan in ODI World Cups, surpassing former skipper Imran Khan (666 runs). Babar is now only behind Miandad (1,083), Anwar (915), Inzamam-ul-Haq (717), and Ramiz Raja (700). In the ongoing World Cup, Babar owns three fifties, having scored 207 runs at 34.50.

Key numbers for Babar

Babar has raced to 5,616 ODI runs at 56.72. Babar has returned with 952 runs from 22 ODI matches in 2023 at an average of 47.60. Versus SA, Babar owns 573 runs, averaging a solid 63.66 (100s: 1, 50s: 4).