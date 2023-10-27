Mohamed Salah vs Thierry Henry: Decoding their European goals record

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 04:38 pm Oct 27, 202304:38 pm

Mohamed Salah broke 17-year European goal record of Thierry Henry (Photo credit: X/@MoSalah)

Mohamed Salah was on the scoresheet as Liverpool thumped Toulouse 5-1 on matchday 3 of the UEFA Europa League. Although the match was already over when Salah came on as a substitute and scored in the dying minutes, it helped him break Thierry Henry's European goals record. Salah, now, holds the record for the most European goals by a Premier League player. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

Salah has been Liverpool's talisman, especially on European nights. He has consistently netted goals for the Reds in these continental fixtures. Similarly, Henry was also a star for Arsenal during his time. He used to step up in these crucial matches. He scored 42 European goals for Arsenal, the last one coming against Porto in 2006. So for 17 years, Henry held this record.

Salah has scored 43 European goals for Liverpool

Salah has netted 41 goals in the UEFA Champions League for Liverpool along with two goals in the Europa League. Overall, he has featured in 79 UCL matches and returned with 44 goals. He scored two goals for Basel in six UCL matches while netting once for AS Roma in seven continental fixtures. Salah has also netted seven Europa League goals in 31 appearances.

Henry managed 42 European goals for Arsenal

Henry has scored 42 European goals for Arsenal out of which 35 of them came in 77 UEFA Champions League matches. He netted seven goals in eight UEFA Cup appearances for the Gunners. Overall, in 112 UCL matches, Henry scored 50 goals. He managed eight goals for Barcelona in 28 matches while netting seven goals in nine appearances for Monaco.

Henry holds these records for Arsenal

Henry is Arsenal's highest goal-scorer in the team's history with 228 goals in 377 matches across all competitions. The Frenchman is also their record Premier League goal-scorer with 175 goals. He is also their leading goal-scorer in Europe with 42 goals while being at the top of the charts in the UCL. Henry also scored eight goals in the FA Cup for Arsenal.

Salah holds these records for Liverpool

Salah is Liverpool's fifth-highest goal-scorer with 195 goals in 317 matches. The Egyptian is their highest goal-scorer in the Premier League with 144 goals from 227 appearances. He also leads them in the Champions League tally with 41 goals from 64 matches. He has netted five goals in the FA Cup while scoring only once in six appearances in the EFL Cup.

Salah and Henry are UCL winners

Salah has won the UCL title in the 2018-19 season whilst finishing as runners-up in 2017-18 and 2021-22. He scored five goals in 12 UCL matches in the 2018-19 season and was a vital cog in their triumph. Henry won the UCL 2008-09 title with Barcelona. He finished as runners-up in 2005-05 with Arsenal. He scored six goals in the 2008-09 UCL campaign.

Quickest hat-trick in the Champions League

Salah netted the quickest hat-trick in the UEFA Champions League against Rangers in the 2022-23 season. He scored the hat-trick in six minutes and 12 seconds beating Bafetimbi Gomis' record of eight minutes and 45 seconds. Gomis, representing Lyon scored against Dinamo Zagreb in 2011.