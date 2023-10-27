Quinton de Kock races past 3,000 ODI powerplay runs: Stats

Quinton de Kock races past 3,000 ODI powerplay runs: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi

De Kock will retire from ODIs after the ongoing WC (Source: X/@ICC)

The in-form Quinton de Kock has accomplished a major milestone as he has become just the third batter to complete 3,000 ODI runs in powerplay (overs 1-10). He reached the milestone with his 18th run against Pakistan in Match 26 of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in Chennai. Notably, de Kock will retire from ODIs after the ongoing event. Here are his stats.

Third batter to get this feat

As per ESPNcricinfo, de Kock took 149 innings to complete 3,000 powerplay runs as he owns an average and strike rate of 48-plus and 88-plus, respectively, in this regard. Only Indian duo Rohit Sharma (3,149) and Shikhar Dhawan (3,023) boast more powerplay runs since the rules were changed. Meanwhile, on 61 occasions, de Kock has been dismissed inside the first 10 overs.

Highest average in this regard

To ace the powerplay challenge, the batters are required to tackle the swinging new ball well. De Kock has certainly aced this challenge as his average of 48-plus is the highest among batters with at least 1,600 powerplay runs. Meanwhile, former opener Hashim Amla (2,539) is the only other South African batter with 1,500-plus powerplay runs.

A look at his ODI numbers

Courtesy of this milestone, de Kock has raced past 6,600 runs in 151 ODIs, averaging over 45. Besides 20 centuries, he has hammered 30 fifties in this format. He is the seventh-highest ODI run-getter for SA. QDK has compiled over 870 runs in 23 ODI World Cup matches at a 41-plus average. He has hammered three tons and four fifties at the mega event.

The highest run-getter of the ongoing event

De Kock is the only batter with over 400 runs in the ongoing WC edition. He has a chance of becoming the first Proteas batter to slam 500 runs in an ODI WC edition. While de Kock owns three tons in this tournament, Australia's David Warner is the only other batter with multiple centuries (2). The former scored 174 in his preceding outing.