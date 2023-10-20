ICC World Cup, AUS vs PAK: Weather and pitch report

1/5

Sports 2 min read

ICC World Cup, AUS vs PAK: Weather and pitch report

By Gaurav Tripathi 08:55 am Oct 20, 202308:55 am

Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium will host the match (Source: X/@ICC)

Pakistan will be up against Australia in Match 18 of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. The Men in Green lost to India after claiming victories in their first two matches. Meanwhile, the Aussies opened their account in their preceding outing after losing their first two fixtures. They would not want to return to losing ways. Here we present the pitch and weather reports.

2/5

A look at the track conditions

The M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will host the match on October 20 (2:00pm IST). The track here is generally very fruitful for batters as they can hit through the line and the shorter dimensions help their cause. Pacers can get some assistance early on. Notably, the Pakistan versus Australia match will be the first clash at this venue in the 2023 WC.

3/5

Will rain play any part?

Rain might cause a few interruptions in the upcoming game. As per Accuweather, the temperature in the afternoon will hover around 30 degree Celsius with a humidity level of approximately 46%. Though there are less than 5% chances of rain in the afternoon, it goes up to around 45% in the evening. It will be partly cloudy for the major part of the duel.

4/5

A look at the venue stats

A total of 26 ODIs have been played here at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Two games have had no results with one match being tied. Australia have played 10 matches here (W4 L5 NR1). Pakistan have played twice (W1 L1). As per ESPNcricinfo, 5.54 is the average run rate maintained here. India's 383/6 versus Australia (2013) is the top score.

5/5

Here are the probable playing XIs

Pakistan's probable XI: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf. Australia's probable XI: Mitchell Marsh, David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (WK), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (C), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.