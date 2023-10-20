ICC Cricket World Cup: Bruised England, South Africa lock horns

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:19 pm Oct 20, 202312:19 pm

Both sides will fight for redemption (Source: X/@ICC)

South Africa will have redemption in mind as they meet England in Match 20 of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. After claiming comprehensive wins in their first two games, SA lost to the Netherlands in their last fixture. England also suffered a shocking defeat against Afghanistan in their last assignment. They have lost two of their first three games. Here is the preview.

Match details, timing, and streaming details

The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host the match on October 21 (2:00pm IST). The track here is known for big scores and the batters always get value for their shots. There is some assistance for the pacers with the new ball. Star Sports Network will telecast the match, while fans can live-stream the same on the Disney+Hotstar app.

A look at the head-to-head record

The two sides have locked horns 69 times in ODI cricket so far. The head-to-head record reads 33-30 in SA's favor. While one of their matches ended in a tie, five clashes got washed out. Earlier this year, SA beat England 2-1 in a home ODI series. Meanwhile, SA have three wins and four defeats against the Brits in ODI World Cups.

Bowling has been a concern for England

England's bowling attack seems pretty fragile as pacers Chris Woakes and Mark Wood have looked out of touch. Their batters also let them down in the Afghanistan clash. Ben Stokes is likely to return to the XI. Meanwhile, SA boast a balanced side as their batting line-up is nothing but daunting. The Temba Bavuma-led side will be required to execute their plans with precision.

Here are the probable playing XIs

England's probable XI: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (C & WK), Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley. South Africa's probable XI: Quinton de Kock (WK), Temba Bavuma (C), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Gerald Coetzee.

Here are the key performers

Quinton de Kock returned with match-winning centuries in the first two games. Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, and David Miller boast a 50-plus average and a 115-plus strike rate in ODIs this year. Dawid Malan has scored 777 ODI runs at a sensational average of 70.63 in 2023. Jos Buttler's average and strike rate in ODIs read 51.66 and 109.54, respectively, this year (620 runs).

Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

