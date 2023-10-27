Tabraiz Shamsi scripts these unique ODI World Cup records: Details

Tabraiz Shamsi scripts these unique ODI World Cup records: Details

By Rajdeep Saha 07:01 pm Oct 27, 202307:01 pm

Shamsi is now the first South African bowler to claim a four-wicket haul against Pakistan in the ICC Cricket World Cup (Photo credit: X/@ProteasMenCSA)

South African spinner Tabraiz Shamsi scripted a couple of unique records versus Pakistan in match number 26 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Friday in Chennai. Shami claimed 4/60 from his 10 overs as South Africa dismissed Pakistan for 270 in 46.4 overs. Shami picked up the key scalps of half-centurions Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel. We decode his stats.

Shamsi joins an elite club

As per Cricbuzz, Shami has now registered the third-best bowling figures among left-arm wrist-spinners in ODI World Cup history. He is also just the second bowler to pick a four-fer. Former Aussie star Brad Hogg has claimed the best figures in World Cup history among left-arm wrist-spinners. He took 4/27 versus the Netherlands in 2007 and 4/29 versus New Zealand in 2007.

First South African to claim a WC 4-fer versus Pakistan

As per ESPNcricinfo, Shamsi is now the first South African bowler to claim a four-wicket haul against Pakistan in the ICC Cricket World Cup. He bested the previous tally of 3/30 registered by fast bowler Dale Steyn in the 2015 WC edition. Shamsi is also just the third spinner overall to take a WC four-fer versus Pakistan after Australia's Shane Warne and Adam Zampa.

Shamsi races to 69 ODI scalps

Shamsi now has 69 ODI scalps at 31.13. He took this third four-wicket haul, besides also owning a fifer. Versus Pakistan, he owns nine scalps. He scripted his best figures at neutral venues, besides also racing to 21 scalps in Asia.

A brilliant four-fer on offer for Shamsi

Shamsi broke a crucial stand of Babar and Iftikhar Ahmed. His tossed-up ball saw Iftikhar give the charge as his mistimed effort led to a catch. A lap sweep saw Babar lose his wicket as Pakistan were reduced to 141/5. Shamsi then claimed the crucial wicket of Saud Shakeel, who looked to cut a shorter ball. Shaheen Afridi was his last victim.