Bruno Fernandes named Manchester United skipper: Decoding his stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha July 20, 2023 | 11:03 pm 2 min read

Bruno has scored 64 goals, besides making 54 assists in 185 games for Manchester United

Bruno Fernandes has been named as the new captain of Manchester United. He has replaced Harry Maguire, who was stripped of his captaincy a few days earlier. Erik ten Hag trusted the Portugal midfielder with the armband whenever Maguire didn't feature last season. Fernandes is a two-time Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year and has been United's best player since joining in 2020.

Why does this story matter?

It was no surprise that Bruno got the armband. He has drawn a lot of respect since joining the club from Sporting under former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Fernandes, since then, played a key part for United, helping them win the Carabao Cup last season. Always fit and available, Fernandes has been United's engine. With Maguire removed as skipper, this was an easy decision.

Bruno has 64 goals and 54 assists for Man United

Bruno has scored 64 goals, besides making 54 assists in 185 games for Manchester United. In his debut season, he scored 12 goals and made eight assists. Bruno grew in stature in 2020-21, scoring 28 goals in 58 games, besides making 18 assists. He contributed with 24 goals and 26 assists in the last two seasons.

His overall numbers in the Premier League

In 124 Premier League matches, Bruno has managed 44 goals and 33 assists. He contributed with 30 goals involvement in 2020-21, scoring 18 and assisting 12 times.

