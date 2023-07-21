Manchester United sign Andre Onana for £47.2m: Decoding his stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha July 21, 2023 | 12:27 am 2 min read

Onana kept eight clean sheets in Champions League 2022-23 (Photo credit: Twitter/@AndreyOnana)

Manchester United have signed goalkeeper Andre Onana for £47.2m from Inter. Onana, who earlier played for Ajax, joined Inter in the summer of 2022. He played a key role last season, guiding Inter to the Champions League final. United will pay £43.8m upfront for the Cameroon player, with an additional £3.4m in add-ons. He is United's second big-money move this summer after Mason Mount.

Why does this story matter?

United moved for Onana despite holding talks with David de Gea over a contract extension. However, both United and De Gea felt moving on will be the best decision. De Gea left after spending 12 seasons at Old Trafford. Erik ten Hag wanted to impose his style and from last season's evidence, the goalkeeping situation needed attention. Ten Hag knows Onana well from Ajax.

Breaking down Onana's Serie A 2022-23 season in numbers

Onana made 25 appearances in the Serie A 2022-23 season. As per Opta, Onana completed 722 passes out of 912 attempts, clocking a pass accuracy of 79.17%. He created three chances. He also made 14 clearances and 62 saves. He made 39 saves from inside the box. Onana had a save percentage of 72.09. He managed to save two penalties.

Onana's stats in the Champions League 2022-23

Inter lost to Manchester City in the final of the Champions League. Onana played 13 matches in the UCL last season and completed 346 out of 426 pass attempts. He had a pass accuracy of 74.89%. Onana kept eight clean sheets and conceded 11 goals. He made 47 saves, including 27 from inside the box. He had a save percentage of 81.03.

Onana's career stats

Onana made 39 appearances for Jong Ajax in the second division of the Dutch league. He went on to spend six seasons at Ajax, making 214 appearances. Last season, he made 41 appearances for Inter in all competitions.

Onana has enjoyed success in terms of silverware

Onana won the Eredivisie with Ajax in 2018-19, 2020-21, and 2021-22. He also won the KNVB Cup in 2018-19 and 2020-21, besides the Johan Cruyff Shield in 2019. He reached the Europa League final with Ajax in 2016-17 before Man United defeated them 2-0. With Inter, Onana won the Coppa Italia and the Supercoppa Italiana last season. He ended as a Champions League runner-up.

