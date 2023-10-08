Bruno Guimaraes signs new Newcastle United contract: Decoding his stats

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 06:04 pm Oct 08, 202306:04 pm

Bruno Guimaraes signs a new five-year contract with Newcastle United (Photo credit: X/@brunoog97)

Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has signed a new five-year contract with Newcastle United. The midfielder has had a great influence on the team since joining from Lyon in January 2022. He will stay at the club till 2028 while his contract will reportedly have a release clause of £100 million. Guimaraes has been an integral part of manager Eddie Howe's system. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

Howe was very impressed with Guimaraes during his time at Lyon and snapped him up in the January transfer window last year. Since then, he has been the midfield lynchpin for the Magpies and has played a big part in their progress from being a relegation contender to a team in the UEFA Champions League. The Brazilian will continue to play a big role.

Want to make the supporters happy: Guimaraes

"I'm so happy here. It's a place that is so comfortable to be and I hope to keep making the supporters happy and helping the team do well," Guimaraes stated. "That's my goal because there are no words to describe how happy I am. I remember in my first interview, I said I wanted to play in the Champions League and now it's happening."

A look at the career stats

Guimaraes started his career for the Brazilian team Gremio Audax. He was promoted to the senior team in 2017. He played nine matches before joining Athletico Paranaense. He featured in 106 appearances for Paranaense, scoring 10 goals. Guimaraes joined Lyon in 2019 and played 71 matches while netting thrice. He joined Newcastle in January 2022, while featuring in 67 matches and scoring 11 goals.

Decoding his stats for Newcastle United

The 25-year-old has featured in 67 matches for the Magpies and has scored 11 goals. As per FootyStats, he has registered eight assists for Newcastle. Guimaraes has played 56 Premier League matches, netting 10 goals and providing seven assists. He scored five goals in 17 league appearances in the 2021-22 season. Guimaraes netted four times last season in 32 Premier League matches (2022-23).

Breaking down Guimaraes's Premier League 2022-23 season in numbers

Guimaraes made 32 Premier League appearances last season while netting four goals and providing five assists. As per Opta, Guimaraes registered 21 shots (excluding blocks) and eight were on target. He also created 42 chances. He completed 1,380 of his 1,632 passes at 84.56% passing accuracy. Guimaraes won 208 ground and 19 aerial duels while registering 36 interceptions and completing 46 take-ons.

A look at his overall Premier League stats

Guimaraes has played 56 Premier League matches and has secured 34 wins and suffered 11 losses. He has scored 10 times while providing seven assists. Two of his goals have been headers while he struck the woodwork twice. The Brazilian has completed 2,553 passes and created seven big chances. He has completed 138 tackles at a 52% tackles success rate while registering 358 recoveries.

A look at his trophy cabinet

He won his maiden silverware at Paranaense when they clinched the state league of Parana, Campeonato Paranaense in 2018. He bagged the Copa Sudamericana title in 2018 followed by the Copa do Brasil crown in the following year. At Lyon, Guimaraes finished as the runners-up of Couple de la Ligue (2019-20). He lost the EFL Cup with Newcastle against Manchester United last season.

20 years of absence from European football!

Newcastle United have qualified for the Champions League this season after 20 years of absence. The last time they played in the Champions League was back in the 2002-03 season. In fact, they have thrashed PSG 4-1 in the latest outing and are sitting at the top of Group F with four points from two games. They started off with a draw against Milan.