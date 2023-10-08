World Cup: India restrict Australia to 199; Jadeja takes three-fer

By Parth Dhall

Jasprit Bumrah took two wickets for India (Image source: X/@BCCI)

India restricted Australia to 199/10 in their opening 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup fixture at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. The Aussie batters struggled on a sturdy Chepauk deck where both pacers and spinners made merry. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja did the damage by taking three wickets, while Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav took two. Steven Smith, who scored 46, was Australia's top-scorer.

Australia score 43/1 in first Powerplay

Both Bumrah and Siraj were on the money after Australian skipper Pat Cummins elected to field. In his second over, Bumrah dismissed Mitchell Marsh as Virat Kohli took a brilliant catch in slips. Steven Smith then paired up with David Warner and added 43 runs. Hardik Pandya and Ravichandran Ashwin also bowled for India in the first Powerplay (0-10).

Warner plays a solid knock

Despite getting deceived several times, Warner held his end on a tricky Chennai track. He added 69 runs along with Smith for the second wicket before departing Warner ended up scoring 41 off 52 balls with the help of six boundaries. He fell to left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep, who took a reflexive catch off his own bowling.

Warner fastest to 1,000 World Cup runs

During the innings, Warner became the fastest to 1,000 World Cup runs. He took just 19 innings, having displaced India's Sachin Tendulkar and former South African captain AB de Villiers (20 innings each). Notably, Warner's average of 60.76 is the highest among batters with at least 1,000 runs at the event. Warner previously featured in two editions of the World Cup (2015 and 2019).

Fourth Australian to get the mark

Warner has become just the fourth Aussie to get 1,000 runs in ODI WCs. Ricky Ponting is Australia's top scorer in WC history, having slammed 1,743 runs at 45.86. Adam Gilchrist (1,085) and Mark Waugh (1,004) are the others on this list.

Jadeja claims his first WC three-fer

Smith and Marnus Labuschagne got Australia past 100 after Warner departed. Although Australia looked set at 110/2, they couldn't find boundaries in back-to-back overs. Jadeja exerted further pressure by dismissing Smith and Labuschagne in quick succession. The Indian spinner also removed Alex Carey for a duck. Jadeja picked his first three-fer in the World Cup, having conceded 28 runs in 10 overs.

Second Indian with this record against Australia

Jadeja attained a massive feat after dismissing Smith. He has become only the second Indian to complete 100 international wickets against Australia at home. Jadeja joined veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh, who owns 105 international wickets against Australia at home. Overall, England's Stuart Broad is the only other bowler to have taken over 100 international wickets against Australia at home.

Maxwell completes 3,500 ODI runs

Like the other Aussie batters, Maxwell couldn't capitalize after starting well. He scored just 15(25) before falling to Kuldeep. In the process, Maxwell completed 3,500 runs in ODI cricket. The 34-year-old touched the figure with his fifth run. Maxwell became the 20th Australian batter to complete 3,500 runs in ODI cricket. He reached the landmark on his 130th match.

A look at other notable numbers

As per Cricbuzz, at 36 years and 161 days, Rohit Sharma has become India's oldest captain in a World Cup match. India are facing Australia for the 150th time in ODIs, the second-most matches for India against a side. Jadeja has now dismissed Smith five times in 2023 (Nagpur Test, Indore Test, Ahmedabad Test, WTC final, and WC 2023).