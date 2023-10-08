Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty: Career achievements of the duo

1/9

Sports 3 min read

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty: Career achievements of the duo

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 05:56 pm Oct 08, 202305:56 pm

Rankireddy-Shetty won first-ever Asian Games gold medal in men's doubles event (Photo credit: X/@OlympicKhel)

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty created history at the 2023 Asian Games as they won the first-ever gold in the men's doubles badminton at the continental stage. The Indian pairing defeated South Korea's Choi Solgyu and Kim Wonho 21-18, 21-16. They are enjoying a great season this year and the Asiad gold will only add more glitter to their trophy cabinet.

2/9

Why does this story matter?

Rankireddy and Shetty has gradually become India's most dependable shuttlers at every big event. They have now delivered at the World Championships with a hard-fought bronze followed by a gold at the Commonwealth Games. However, one of the biggest achievements of their career will be the gold at the Asiad. The duo has left no stone unturned in the last couple of years.

3/9

A sensational year for the Indian duo

Rankireddy-Shetty have had a great 2023 as they have won three BWF World Tour titles. They won the Swiss Open, Indonesia Open and Korea Open this year. They clinched the gold medal in the Asian Championships followed by the Asian Games. The star duo has a 30-10 win-loss record in 2023. As per Mohit Shah, they have now won eight finals on the bounce.

4/9

Second-ever Asiad medal for India in badminton men's doubles

As mentioned, this is India's first-ever Asian Games gold medal in badminton men's doubles event. Overall, this is India's second Asiad medal in this event as Leroy D'sa and Pradeep Gandhe clinched the bronze medal in 1982. So Rankireddy-Shetty won an Asian Games medal for India in men's doubles after 41 years.

5/9

Rankireddy-Shetty attained World Number 1 ranking

The Indian duo will become World Number 1 in the latest BWF Rankings. Rankireddy-Shetty will be the first-ever Indian men's doubles pairing to achieve this feat. They are the fourth Indian to achieve this after Prakash Padukone, who was the first-ever Indian to attain the World Number 1 ranking. Saina Nehwal (2015) and Kidambi Srikanth (2018) are the other two World Number 1 shuttles.

6/9

Rankireddy-Shetty have a stellar record in the finals

Rankireddy-Shetty have now won eight finals on the bounce in their career. As per Mohit Shah, they have won nine of their last 10 finals, they lost their last final at the French Open in 2019 against Marcus Gideon and Kevin Sukamuljo. They have a 16-3 career win-loss ratio in the finals, which is the best among Indians who have featured in 10-plus finals.

7/9

Rankireddy-Shetty scripted this unique record

Rankireddy-Shetty are the only shuttlers in history to be the reigning champions at the Asian Games, Asian Badminton Championships and Commonwealth Games at the same time. They defeated Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi of Malaysia in the Asian Championships final.

8/9

A look at their career accolades

Rankireddy-Shetty have won seven BWF World Tour titles while finishing runners-up twice. Three of the titles have come in 2023. They have also won the Commonwealth Games silver in 2018 followed by a gold medal last year. The duo bagged the Asian Championship gold this year before winning the historic Asian Games gold. Rankireddy-Shetty are also the 2022 World Championships bronze medallist.

9/9

Here are their other significant feats

First men's doubles pair to win the BWF 1000 title after winning the Indonesia Open beating Aaron Chia/Soh Wooi. They are also only the second men's doubles duo to win the Super 300, 500, 750 and 1000 titles. Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto of Indonesia are the other pair. They are the only men's doubles pair to be ranked inside the top 10.