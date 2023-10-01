Aditi Ashok scripts history at Asian Games: Decoding her profile

Aditi Ashok scripts history at Asian Games: Decoding her profile

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 03:14 pm Oct 01, 2023

Aditi Ashok became the first Indian female golfer to medal at the Asian Games (Photo credit: X/@OlympicKhel)

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok clinched a historic silver medal in the individual women's golf event at the 2023 Asian Games. She became the first Indian female golfer to win a medal at the Continental Games. However, she was gunning for gold at the end of the first three rounds and had a very below-par final day to finish with the silver medal.

Aditi Ashok had to settle for the silver medal

Despite leading for the first three days, Aditi had a tough fourth round to finish with the silver medal. While Thailand's Arpichaya Yubol bagged the gold medal and South Korea's Hyunjo Yoo secured the bronze medal. Aditi's tough day four saw her finish with 17-under 271 (67-66-61-77), whereas Yubol notched up 19-under 269 (67-65-69-68) to win the gold medal.

This was India's seventh medal in golf at the Asiad

Previously, India have won six medals in golf at the Asian Games, which includes three gold medals and three silver medals. But all the medals were won by male golfers. Shiv Kapur (2002), Lakshman Singh (1982) and the men's team (1982) won three gold medals.

Indian women's team finished fourth at the 2023 Asiad

Courtesy of Aditi's sensational performance on the first three days, the Indian women's team was in gold medal contention. But they fizzled out on the final day to finish fourth. India's Pranavi Urs finished 13th in the women's golf tournament with four-under 284 while Avani Prashanth was T18th with three-over 291. They were behind Thailand, Korea and China who finished on the podium.

Aditi Ashok finished fourth at the Tokyo Olympics

Aditi also had a great opportunity to bag an Olympic medal in Tokyo after a stellar round three but a poor day four ended her quest for a medal as she slipped to fourth position. The young Indian was ranked 200th in the world and she surprised everyone with her efficiency. Aditi was only two shots behind gold medallist USA's Nelly Korda.

Who is Aditi Ashok?

Born in Bangalore, Karnataka, Aditi started playing gold at the age of five. She started her training at the Karnataka Golf Association. She was the only Indian golfer at the 2013 Asian Youth Games, Youth Olympics and Asian Games in 2014. Aditi was the youngest golfer at the 2016 Olympics and she finished in 41st place. Currently, she is ranked 46th in the world.

Aditi Ashok has won four Ladies European Tour titles

Her first tournament win came in 2016 when she won the Women's India Open with a score of 3-under-par 213. Aditi became the first Indian to win the Ladies European Tour title. She also won Qatar Ladies Open (2016), Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Open (2017), Kenya Ladies Open (2023). In 2017, Aditi became the second Indian LPGA player after Simi Mehra.