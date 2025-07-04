HDFC Bank bribery case: SC refuses to entertain CEO's plea

The Supreme Court of India has refused to entertain a petition by Sashidhar Jagdishan, MD and CEO of HDFC Bank , challenging an FIR lodged against him for cheating and fraud. The complaint was filed by Lilavati Kirtilal Mehta Medical Trust, which operates Mumbai's renowned Lilavati Hospital. A bench comprising Justices PS Narasimha and R Mahadevan noted that since the matter is already scheduled for hearing on July 14 before the Bombay High Court , they were not inclined to entertain it.

Legal defense Jagdishan accused of meddling in Trust's internal affairs Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing Jagdishan, argued that the bank has been dragged into a private dispute. He contended that the intention is to summon the MD to a police station and no action should be taken against him. Rohatgi said that they had moved the Bombay High Court, but three benches of the Bombay High Court have recused themselves from hearing this matter so far.

Fraud charges Trust's allegations against Jagdishan The Trust's complaint alleges that Jagdishan accepted a bribe of ₹2.05 crore in return for financial advice to help the Chetan Mehta Group maintain illegal control over the Trust's governance. The Trust has accused him of misusing his position as head of a leading private bank to meddle in the internal affairs of their charitable organization.