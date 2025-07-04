HDFC Bank bribery case: SC refuses to entertain CEO's plea
What's the story
The Supreme Court of India has refused to entertain a petition by Sashidhar Jagdishan, MD and CEO of HDFC Bank, challenging an FIR lodged against him for cheating and fraud. The complaint was filed by Lilavati Kirtilal Mehta Medical Trust, which operates Mumbai's renowned Lilavati Hospital. A bench comprising Justices PS Narasimha and R Mahadevan noted that since the matter is already scheduled for hearing on July 14 before the Bombay High Court, they were not inclined to entertain it.
Legal defense
Jagdishan accused of meddling in Trust's internal affairs
Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing Jagdishan, argued that the bank has been dragged into a private dispute. He contended that the intention is to summon the MD to a police station and no action should be taken against him. Rohatgi said that they had moved the Bombay High Court, but three benches of the Bombay High Court have recused themselves from hearing this matter so far.
Fraud charges
Trust's allegations against Jagdishan
The Trust's complaint alleges that Jagdishan accepted a bribe of ₹2.05 crore in return for financial advice to help the Chetan Mehta Group maintain illegal control over the Trust's governance. The Trust has accused him of misusing his position as head of a leading private bank to meddle in the internal affairs of their charitable organization.
Legal proceedings
FIR filed under BNSS act
The FIR against Jagdishan was filed at Bandra police station on the order of a Bandra magistrate court under section 175 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), based on an application moved by the Trust. He has been booked for cheating and criminal breach of trust by a public servant. The Trust claims that this payment was part of a larger conspiracy to "loot" them and manipulate their decision-making processes in favor of the Chetan Mehta Group.