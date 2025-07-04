'Not proud'— Soham Parekh admits to juggling multiple start-up jobs 

Soham Parekh, an Indian techie, has admitted to defrauding multiple US start-ups by holding several jobs at the same time. The admission comes after a series of allegations from several US-based companies. In an interview with The Bharat Project Network (TBPN), Parekh confessed that he had duped his employers about his location and job status. He said he is "not proud of his actions" but explained "dire financial hardship drove him to make those decisions."

Justification I had to work 140 hours a week, says Parekh Parekh explained that he had to work 140 hours a week due to financial conditions. He said, "I think people around me will probably say that I am notoriously known for not sleeping. I am a serial non-sleeper at this point, I would say." He took full responsibility for his actions but clarified that it wasn't something he wanted or enjoyed doing.

Accusations Co-founder's post on X exposed Parekh Suhail Doshi, co-founder and former CEO of Mixpanel, accused Parekh of deceiving multiple companies. He said Parekh was briefly employed at one of his companies last year but was fired within the first week after his "scam" was discovered. Doshi also claimed he had warned Parekh about moonlighting but it "clearly didn't work," as Parekh allegedly continued working for several start-ups simultaneously.

Reaction There's a lot being said about me right now: Parekh Responding to the viral post, Parekh said, "There's a lot being said about me right now, and most of you don't know the full story. If there's one thing to know about me, it's that I love to build. That's it." He also revealed that he has signed an exclusive founding deal as a founding engineer at one company only.