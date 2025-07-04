Which Indian captain has the highest individual Test score?
Indian captain Shubman Gill scripted history with an incredible double-century in the 2nd Test against England at Edgbaston, Birmingham. He became the first Asian skipper with a double-ton in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia) nations. Gill, who scored 269, now has the highest individual score for an Indian captain in Test cricket. Have a look at this elite list.
#1
Shubman Gill: 269 vs England, Edgbaston, 2025
Gill's aforementioned double-century came as India were reduced to 211/5 on Day 1. His 387-ball 269 helped India post 587 in the first innings. The skipper was supported well by Yashasvi Jaiswal (87) and Ravindra Jadeja (89). Notably, Gill became the first Indian to score 250 on England soil. As mentioned, he now owns the highest individual Test score for an Indian captain.
#2
Virat Kohli: 254* vs South Africa, Pune, 2019
At Edgbaston, Gill surpassed legend Virat Kohli, who scored an unbeaten 254 off 336 balls against South Africa in the 2019 Pune Test. As a result, the hosts racked up 601/5d in the first innings. The Proteas were later bowled out twice to hand India an innings win. Notably, Kohli scored seven double-tons, the most by a captain in Test cricket.
#3
Virat Kohli: 243 vs Sri Lanka, Delhi, 2017
Kohli also occupies the third spot on this list. He slammed 243 off 287 balls against Sri Lanka in the 2017 Delhi Test. His first-innings knock that had 25 fours helped India compile 536/7d in 127.5 overs. Although the match was drawn, Kohli's heroics earned him the player-of-the-match award. He scored a 58-ball 50 in the second innings as well.