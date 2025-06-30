'Captain Cool' now official: MS Dhoni files for trademark

In a major development, former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni has filed a trademark application for the term "Captain Cool." The nickname/phrase used by fans to depict his calm demeanor on the field, is now claimed by Dhoni himself. As per reports, the application was filed online on June 5 through the Trade Marks Registry portal. Dhoni's lawyer, Mansi Aggarwal, confirmed the development on June 30.

Trademark significance Significance of 'Captain Cool' The term "Captain Cool" has come to symbolize Dhoni's ability to stay calm under pressure. From leading India to their maiden ICC T20 World Cup victory in 2007, the ODI World Cup win in 2011, and the Champions Trophy triumph in 2013, the nickname has been associated with his successful captaincy. The phrase is also defined by his incredible finishes with the bat in white-ball cricket. Hence, the trademark application by Dhoni!

Legal journey Application accepted and advertised Dhoni's trademark application has been accepted and advertised, according to the Trade Marks Registry portal. The term was published in the official trademark journal on June 16, 2025. However, this journey wasn't without its challenges. When Dhoni's team initially filed for the trademark, there was a hurdle under Section 11(1) of the Trade Marks Act over a similar mark already on record.

Defense strategy Defense of Dhoni's legal team In defense of the trademark application, Dhoni's legal team argued that "Captain Cool" has a distinct and unique association with him. They explained that this nickname has been widely used by fans and media for years, becoming an integral part of his public persona. The Registry recognized that it is more than just a catchy phrase; it is an essential part of Dhoni's commercial identity.

Career A look at his illustrious international career Dhoni's international cricket career spanned from December 2004 to July 2019. The 43-year-old, who changed the face of international cricket, would be remembered as the greatest finisher of all time. Having played 350 ODIs for India, he amassed 10,773 runs at an average of 50.57. He slammed 10 centuries and 73 half-centuries. Dhoni featured in 98 T20Is, scoring 1,617 runs at 37.60, including two half-centuries. He retired from Test cricket in 2014 after playing 90 matches.