Page Loader
Home / News / Sports News / How Sai Sudharsan fared on his Test debut: Key stats
Summarize
How Sai Sudharsan fared on his Test debut: Key stats
Sudharsan 0 and 30 in the two innings at Headingley (Image source: X/@BCCI)

How Sai Sudharsan fared on his Test debut: Key stats

By Parth Dhall
Jun 23, 2025
02:49 pm
What's the story

Batter B Sai Sudharsan made his Test debut for India in the ongoing first match against England at Headingley, Leeds. Although the left-handed batter had a disappointing outing in the first innings, getting out for a four-ball duck, he managed a 48-ball 30 in the second. Notably, Sudharsan's uncanny visualization technique to mentally prepare himself also made headlines. Here are the details and stats.

Match update

Sudharsan's performance in the two innings

Sudharsan, who received his debut Test cap, was tasked with the coveted Number 3 spot at Headingley. In the first innings, he came out after openers KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal added 91 runs. However, his four-ball stay was ended by England skipper Ben Stokes. Stokes also dismissed Sudharsan in the second innings. However, the latter looked solid this time, scoring 30 off 48 balls (4 fours).

Routine insights

How Sudharsan earned Test cap

Sudharsan was picked in the Indian XI ahead of Abhimanyu Easwaran. He had a stellar Indian Premier League 2025 season, scoring 759 runs for Gujarat Titans and winning the Orange Cap. Despite a modest First-Class record, his technique, temperament, consistency, and strokeplay make him an attractive prospect. Sudharsan currently has a First-Class average of around 40 with over 1,950 runs.

Do you know?

Sudharsan in elite company

Sudharsan was awarded his maiden Test cap by Cheteshwar Pujara ahead of the game, on June 20. Interestingly, several Indian greats including Sourav Ganguly (1996), Rahul Dravid (1996), and Virat Kohli (2011) also earned their maiden Test caps on the same date.

Preparation method

Sudharsan visualizes with helmet on

As mentioned, Sudharsan's visualization technique to prepare himself to bat did the rounds on social media. In a video shared by the Sony Sports Network, Sudharsan was seen holding the ball and following its movement, sitting in the dugout. Speaking about his preparation during IPL 2025, Sudharsan had said, "In terms of preparation, I feel that the most important thing for me is visualization and putting in hard work in practice."