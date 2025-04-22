What's the story

Gujarat Titans (GT) further cemented their top spot in the IPL 2025 standings with a comprehensive 39-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens.

The Titans followed their winning formula of starting slow, assessing conditions, and playing it safe.

A 100-plus opening partnership from Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan led to a score of 198/3 on a difficult pitch.

Their bowlers then defended it successfully against KKR.

Here we decode GT's opening stands in IPL history.