Decoding the century opening stands for GT in IPL history
What's the story
Gujarat Titans (GT) further cemented their top spot in the IPL 2025 standings with a comprehensive 39-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens.
The Titans followed their winning formula of starting slow, assessing conditions, and playing it safe.
A 100-plus opening partnership from Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan led to a score of 198/3 on a difficult pitch.
Their bowlers then defended it successfully against KKR.
Here we decode GT's opening stands in IPL history.
#1
210 - Gill & Sudharsan vs CSK, Ahmedabad, 2024
Gujarat Titans floored the Chennai Super Kings in Match 59 of the IPL 2024 season in Ahmedabad.
The Titans rode on a defining 210-run opening stand between Gill and Sudharsan to post 231/3 in 20 overs.
Both batters smashed respective centuries as Gill made a fluent 55-ball 104. Sudharsan smashed 103 from 51 balls.
In response, CSK (196/8) faltered in the run-chase.
#2
142 - Gill & Saha vs LSG, Ahmedabad, 2023
A 142-run partnership between Wriddhiman Saha and Gill set the foundation for Gujarat Titans's mammoth total (227/2) against Lucknow Super Giants in the 2023 IPL match in Ahmedabad.
Their fireworks early on meant GT were 78/0 after six overs, their highest powerplay score to date.
While Saha smashed 81 off 43 balls, Gill returned unbeaten on 94 off 51 balls.
The Titans prevailed by 56 runs at the end.
#3
120 - Gill & Sudharsan vs LSG, Lucknow, 2025
Earlier in the ongoing season, Gill and Sudharsan added 120 runs for the opening wicket against LSG in Lucknow.
While the GT skipper made a 38-ball 60, Sudharsan's knock of 56 came from 37 balls.
However, the Titans lost wickets in a cluster once the partnership ended.
They were hence restricted to 180/6, managing only 60 runs in their final eight overs.
Fiery fifties from Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran meant LSG accomplished the target in the final over.
#4
114 - Gill & Sudharsan vs KKR, Kolkata, 2025
Gill led the charge for GT in the aforementioned game against KKR with a brilliant 90 off 55 balls.
Although the powerplay was slow, Gill and Sudharsan built a solid partnership, adding 114 runs for the first wicket.
The opening stand was broken in the 13th over as Sudharsan departed for a brilliant 52 off 36 balls.
However, GT posted a strong score (198/3) and later won by 39 runs.
#5
106 - Gill & Saha vs MI, Brabourne, 2022
Chasing 178 in the IPL 2022 match against Mumbai Indians, GT were off to a fine start with Gill and Saha adding 106 runs for the first wicket at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium.
Gill was the first one to depart as he made a 36-ball 52. Saha's 55 came from 40 deliveries.
Unfortunately for GT, a middle-order collapse meant they were restricted to 172/5.