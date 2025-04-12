GT's Glenn Phillips ruled out of IPL 2025: Details
New Zealand all-rounder Glenn Phillips has been ruled out of the rest of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) with a groin injury.
The incident took place during the match between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Hyderabad on April 6.
Although Phillips was a part of GT's squad, he didn't feature in any starting line-up during his time with the team.
Injury details
Injury occurred during fielding substitution
Phillips was substituted as a fielder after the fifth over of the SRH innings. However, he had to leave the field within minutes due to injury.
The incident happened when he attempted a throw to the wicketkeeper's end as Ishan Kishan and Nitish Kumar Reddy stole a quick single off Prasidh Krishna's bowling.
Immediately after making this throw, Phillips collapsed clutching his groin.
Team update
Gujarat Titans yet to name Phillips's replacement
So far, Gujarat Titans, who are currently topping the table with four wins from five games, have not announced a replacement for Phillips.
The team had earlier lost Kagiso Rabada on April 3 when he left home to deal with an important personal matter.
There is no clarity on Rabada's return date or if he will be replaced by another player.
Roster status
Gujarat Titans's overseas player roster
Gujarat Titans had picked only seven overseas players for the season, and now they are left with five.
The other foreign players are Jos Buttler, Rashid Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Afghanistan allrounder Karim Janat, and South Africa quick bowler Gerald Coetzee.
Notably, Coetzee is currently recovering from an injury that ruled him out of both the SA20 and Champions Trophy earlier this year.