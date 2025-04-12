What's the story

New Zealand all-rounder Glenn Phillips has been ruled out of the rest of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) with a groin injury.

The incident took place during the match between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Hyderabad on April 6.

Although Phillips was a part of GT's squad, he didn't feature in any starting line-up during his time with the team.