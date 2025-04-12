What's the story

All eyes will be on Virat Kohli when Royal Challengers Bengaluru face Rajasthan Royals in Match 28 of the Indian Premier League 2025 season on Sunday.

RR host RCB in Jaipur at 3:30pm IST.

Kohli, who loves batting versus RR, will be aiming to extend his scoring tally.

Ahead of a crunch contest, we decode Kohli's batting stats versus the Royals in IPL.