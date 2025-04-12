How has Virat Kohli fared against RR in IPL? Stats
What's the story
All eyes will be on Virat Kohli when Royal Challengers Bengaluru face Rajasthan Royals in Match 28 of the Indian Premier League 2025 season on Sunday.
RR host RCB in Jaipur at 3:30pm IST.
Kohli, who loves batting versus RR, will be aiming to extend his scoring tally.
Ahead of a crunch contest, we decode Kohli's batting stats versus the Royals in IPL.
Vs RR
Kohli is the highest run-scorer against RR in IPL
As per ESPNcricinfo, Kohli is the highest run-scorer against RR in IPL.
The 36-year-old veteran has amassed 764 runs from 31 matches (30 innings) at an average worth 30.56. His strike rate is 120.12.
Kohli has slammed one ton and 4 fifties versus RR. He has smoked 65 fours and 23 sixes.
KL Rahul (713) is the 2nd-highest scorer against the Royals.
Information
Can Archer unsettle Kohli?
RR's fast bowler Jofra Archer will be steaming in hard and look to unsettle Kohli upfront. Across 4 innings, Kohli has scored 30 runs against Archer from 26 balls without being dismissed. His strike rate is 115-plus.
Runs
Kohli's performance in IPL 2025 and his overall stats
Kohli owns 186 runs from 5 matches in IPL 2025 at 46.50. He has smashed two fifties with his strike rate reading 145.31.
Overall in the IPL, the two-time Orange Cap winner has bagged 8,190 runs from 257 matches (249 innings) at 38.81.
In addition to 57 fifties, he has hammered 8 tons. Kohli has also smashed 721 fours and 280 sixes.