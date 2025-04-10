What's the story

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 25th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season.

The match will be played on April 11 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 11.

Eyes will be on CSK's ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who has done well against KKR in the past.

Here we decode his numbers against the Knight Riders.