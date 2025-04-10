R Ashwin boasts fourth-most IPL scalps vs KKR: Decoding stats
What's the story
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 25th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season.
The match will be played on April 11 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 11.
Eyes will be on CSK's ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who has done well against KKR in the past.
Here we decode his numbers against the Knight Riders.
Ashwin vs KKR
Fourth-most scalps vs KKR
As per ESPNcricinfo, Ashwin owns 24 scalps against the eastern giants. He averages 30.87 from 27 matches with an economy rate of 8.12. His best spell is 3/16.
Only Bhuvneshwar Kumar (32), Yuzvendra Chahal (29), and Jasprit Bumrah (25) boast more wickets in this regard.
Ravindra Jadeja, another key spinner for CSK, narrowly trails Ashwin in this regard with 22 scalps.
DYK
Most wickets at MA Chidambaram Stadium
Ashwin has played 46 IPL games at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, which happens to be CSK's home ground.
His tally of 52 IPL scalps at Chepauk is still the most for any bowler at this venue.
Ashwin's economy of 6.36 at this ground is the best among bowlers with 35-plus IPL scalps at a venue.
He owns nine wickets across six games against KKR in Chennai at an economy of 6.58.
Face-off
Numbers vs key KKR batters
Though Ashwin has trapped dashing KKR opener Sunil Narine once across five IPL meetings, the latter has a sensational strike rate of 241.02 in this battle.
Meanwhile, he has dismissed KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane six times across 10 IPL meetings.
Ashwin has also trapped Quinton de Kock four times across 10 meetings in IPL. These numbers might earn Ashwin some overs in the powerplay against KKR.
Career
Third-most wickets in IPL history
Across his IPL career, Ashwin has played 217 matches, taking an impressive 185 wickets at an average of 29.92 and an economy of 7.18 (4W: 1).
In terms of IPL scalps, the 38-year-old is now only behind veteran leg-spinners Yuzvendra Chahal (206) and Piyush Chawla (192).
Meanwhile, 95 of Ashwin's IPL scalps have come in CSK colors.
The veteran has dismissed five batters across as many innings in IPL 2025. His economy of 9.88 is on the higher side.