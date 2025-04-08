IPL 2025: Shashank Singh's 52* propels PBKS against CSK
What's the story
Punjab Kings (PBKS) batter Shashank Singh played a brilliant knock in Match 22 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) against Chennai Super Kings in Mullanpur, Chandigarh.
His blistering 52* helped the team post a mammoth 219/6 while batting first.
While Priyansh Arya's historic 42-ball 103 headlined the innings, Shashank's knock was crucial in powering PBKS past 200.
This was his maiden fifty this season.
Match summary
Arya's explosive innings leads PBKS to challenging total
No other batter from PBKS' top-six besides Arya could enter double digits. The young opener eventually found a potent partner in Shashank, who walked in at 83/5.
The duo added 71 runs as Shashank played the second fiddle.
Arya was finally dismissed by Noor Ahmad in the 14th over after scoring a blistering 103. Shashank thus had the responsibility of acing the finisher's role.
Key partnerships
Arya and Shashank's partnership propels PBKS past 200
Shashank was joined by all-rounder Marco Jansen as the duo regularly found boundaries in the last five overs.
They added 65 runs toward the end of their innings, with Shashank completing his fifty on the last ball of their innings.
Jansen contributed an unbeaten 34 runs as PBKS finished at 219/6.
Ravichandran Ashwin and Khaleel Ahmed dismissed two batters each.
Stats
Third IPL fifty for Shashank
Shashank returned unbeaten on 52 off 36 balls (2 fours, 3 sixes).
The dasher made a name for himself in IPL 2024 with his aggressive yet strategic batting.
Shashank had a breakout season last year, as he scored 354 runs at a strike rate of 164.65 (50s: 2).
This was his third IPL fifty, which has taken him to 527 runs across 28 IPL games at 44.08 (SR: 161.77).
In IPL 2025, Shashank boasts 106 runs, striking at 163.07.