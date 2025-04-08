No other batter from PBKS' top-six besides Arya could enter double digits. The young opener eventually found a potent partner in Shashank, who walked in at 83/5.

The duo added 71 runs as Shashank played the second fiddle.

Arya was finally dismissed by Noor Ahmad in the 14th over after scoring a blistering 103. Shashank thus had the responsibility of acing the finisher's role.