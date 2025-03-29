Ambati Rayudu criticizes CSK's middle order after RCB defeat
Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player Ambati Rayudu has expressed his disappointment over the team's middle-order collapse in their latest match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).
The match, played at Chepauk Stadium on March 28, 2025, proved to be a major blow for CSK as they lost to RCB by 50 runs.
Notably, the defeat was RCB's first win over CSK in Chennai since 2008.
Match recap
CSK's batting performance falls short
CSK's batting order failed to leave a mark against RCB's bowling, scoring 146 runs in reply to RCB's 196.
Meanwhile, Rayudu highlighted that the current middle-order doesn't have the quality to face high-caliber bowling.
He recommended a change in strategy if CSK want to book a place in the playoffs.
"I am not convinced about the middle order that CSK possesses right now. You need your best batsmen to bat at those numbers," he stated, speaking on the broadcast post-game.
Strategy shift
Rayudu advocates for strategic changes
Rayudu voiced his apprehensions over CSK's batting approach at the moment, saying the team needs to make drastic changes.
He stressed on the need to have top batsmen in proper positions, saying, "Ruturaj has to open and also you need to get Ravindra Jadeja slightly up."
"You cannot have MS Dhoni so low in the order. CSK have their task cut out, they are not playing well against spin also and it does not look great," he further added.
Tactical missteps
CSK's batting strategy questioned
During the match, CSK also made some questionable batting order decisions.
They sent Sam Curran ahead of Shivam Dube, who is known for handling spin bowling.
The decision backfired, as Curran could only manage eight runs in his 13-ball innings before being dismissed by Krunal Pandya.
Rayudu criticized these tactical errors, highlighting the team's failure to adapt and overcome challenges posed by RCB's bowlers.
Game impact
Late arrival of key player
Dhoni, a key player for CSK, sat on the bench as a flurry of wickets fell between the ninth and 12th overs.
Even Ravichandran Ashwin batted ahead of him.
By the time Dhoni walked in at No. 9, the match was already out of CSK's reach.
Despite scoring 30 runs off just 16 balls, including 16 runs off 6 balls in the final over against Krunal Pandya, his late innings didn't impact the result of the game much.