Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player Ambati Rayudu﻿ has expressed his disappointment over the team's middle-order collapse in their latest match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

The match, played at Chepauk Stadium on March 28, 2025, proved to be a major blow for CSK as they lost to RCB by 50 runs.

Notably, the defeat was RCB's first win over CSK in Chennai since 2008.

