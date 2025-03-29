What's the story

Former India cricketer Manoj Tiwary criticized the Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) coaching staff for demoting MS Dhoni to No. 9 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

CSK failed in their chase of a target of 197 runs in the game, held on March 28 in Chennai.

Dhoni, who came in late in the game, scored an impressive, unbeaten 30 off just 16 balls.

However, his heroics were too late, as CSK fell short by 50 runs.

