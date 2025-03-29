IPL 2025, Manoj Tiwary slams CSK coaches: Here's why
What's the story
Former India cricketer Manoj Tiwary criticized the Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) coaching staff for demoting MS Dhoni to No. 9 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).
CSK failed in their chase of a target of 197 runs in the game, held on March 28 in Chennai.
Dhoni, who came in late in the game, scored an impressive, unbeaten 30 off just 16 balls.
However, his heroics were too late, as CSK fell short by 50 runs.
Here's more.
Critique
Tiwary questions CSK's decision to hold Dhoni back
Tiwary was confused as to why a player like Dhoni, who can remain unbeaten after scoring quickly, wasn't promoted up the order.
"It's beyond my understanding how a batter like MS Dhoni, who can stay unbeaten after scoring 30 off 16 balls, why not move up the order? You are playing to win right?" questioned Tiwary, speaking on Cricbuzz.
"That coaching staff (CSK), they do not have the guts to tell MS Dhoni to move up the order," he added.
Game analysis
CSK's batting order questioned during the match
During the match, CSK's top order failed to get going and lost three wickets in the powerplay.
However, CSK sent Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja to bat before Dhoni.
By the time Dhoni came in the 16th over, CSK were already on the back foot, needing 98 runs from 28 balls.
Despite his late entry, he hit two sixes to save their innings.
Contrasting views
Sehwag offers a different perspective on Dhoni's batting position
Former cricketer Virender Sehwag, however, offered a different perspective.
He said Dhoni's early entry wouldn't have changed the game's outcome, considering RCB's dominance.
He also noted that Dhoni has consistently preferred batting lower in the order throughout his career.
"This is something he and his team have decided... I am not surprised," said Sehwag, driving home his point about Dhoni's long-standing strategy.
Career choice
Dhoni's batting position: A consistent strategy
This was only the second time in Dhoni's T20 career that he batted at No. 9, the first being against Punjab Kings in IPL 2024.
Since then, Dhoni has consistently chosen to bat lower in CSK's order, regardless of the match situation.
This has sparked widespread speculation and discussion among fans and experts alike about his decision-making process regarding his batting position.
Match recap
All-round RCB trounce CSK at Chepauk
As mentioned, RCB humbled CSK at the Chepauk in match number 8 of the 2025 season.
Asked to bat, RCB posted a score of 196/7 in 20 overs.
RCB skipper Rajat Patidar smashed a half-century.
Noor Ahmad claimed a three-fer for CSK.
In response, RCB's sturdy bowling helped them seal the deal as CSK managed just 146/8.
Josh Hazlewood was RCB's top bowler with figures of 3/21. This is the first time RCB beat CSK at Chepauk since 2008.