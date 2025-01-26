What's the story

Former Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was awarded the coveted Padma Shri award on the eve of India's 76th Republic Day.

Notably, the Padma awards are one of the highest civilian honors in India and are conferred in three categories- Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan.

They are awarded in different fields such as art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine and literature.

