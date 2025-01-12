PM Modi to inaugurate Z-Morh tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Z-Morh tunnel in Sonamarg, Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.
The 6.5km long tunnel, constructed at a cost of ₹2,400 crore, offers all-weather connectivity between Gagangir and Sonamarg in the Ganderbal district.
The strategic infrastructure project replaces a former avalanche-prone road stretch, guaranteeing uninterrupted access throughout the year.
Infrastructure upgrade
Z-Morh tunnel: A strategic boost for Ladakh connectivity
Located at an altitude of 8,650 feet, the Z-Morh tunnel has a two-lane road and a parallel escape passage for emergencies.
It is a part of the efforts to improve connectivity to the Ladakh region through the Srinagar-Leh National Highway.
The project started in May 2015 and was completed last year, with a soft opening in February 2024.
Tourism boost
Tunnel to transform Sonamarg into year-round tourist destination
Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah visited the site on Saturday to review preparations for PM Modi's visit.
He emphasized that the tunnel would boost tourism by making Sonamarg a year-round destination and developing it as a ski resort.
"The inauguration of the Z-Morh tunnel will open Sonmarg to tourism all-year-round," Abdullah said on X.
Anticipated visit
PM Modi expresses eagerness for tunnel inauguration visit
PM Modi had also expressed his excitement for the upcoming visit on X, replying to Abdullah's posts with aerial photos and videos of the tunnel.
"I am eagerly awaiting my visit to Sonmarg, Jammu and Kashmir for the tunnel inauguration," Modi had written.
The tunnel is likely to drastically cut down travel time from Srinagar to Kargil and Leh, boosting economic growth and tourism in the region.
Strategic significance
Z-Morh tunnel holds strategic importance for defense logistics
The Z-Morh tunnel also has strategic importance for defense logistics in Ladakh.
Security arrangements have been beefed up around Sonamarg ahead of PM Modi's visit, involving multiple security agencies.
The Z-Morh Tunnel is part of larger infrastructure developments to improve connectivity between Srinagar Valley and Ladakh.
Along with the upcoming Zojila Tunnel, it will shorten travel routes, increase vehicles' speed on NH-1, and promote socio-cultural integration across J&K and Ladakh.