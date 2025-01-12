What's the story

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Z-Morh tunnel in Sonamarg, Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

The 6.5km long tunnel, constructed at a cost of ₹2,400 crore, offers all-weather connectivity between Gagangir and Sonamarg in the Ganderbal district.

The strategic infrastructure project replaces a former avalanche-prone road stretch, guaranteeing uninterrupted access throughout the year.