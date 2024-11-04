How biscuits helped eliminate top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander in Kashmir
In a recent anti-terror operation in Khanyar, Jammu and Kashmir, security forces neutralized Usman, a top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander. The operation was unique as it used biscuits to tackle a major challenge. Usman, aka Chota Walid, was heavily armed with an AK-47 rifle, a pistol, and grenades. He was involved in many terror attacks since the early 2000s and was accused of killing police inspector Masroor Wani last year.
Operation details: Biscuits used to pacify stray dogs
Intelligence reports had located Usman in a densely populated residential area of Srinagar's Khanyar. The local police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) planned a nine-hour operation to ensure precision and minimize collateral damage. A major concern was stray dogs whose barking could alert Usman. To pacify them, security teams carried biscuits as they approached the target area.
A 'major blow' to LeT
The operation started before Fajr (pre-dawn prayers) with forces cordoning off a cluster of 30 homes. During the encounter, some grenades exploded, triggering a fire which was quickly doused by security personnel. After hours of heavy gunfire, Usman was neutralized. This was the first major gunfight in Srinagar's summer capital in over two years. The elimination of Usman was a "major blow" to LeT operations in J&K.
Grenade attack follows anti-terror operation
However, four security personnel were injured in the encounter and were said to be stable at the Army's 92 Base Hospital. Hours after the successful operation, a grenade attack at Srinagar's 'Sunday market' injured at least 11 people. Newly sworn-in Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condemned the attack as "deeply disturbing." He said, "There can be no justification for targeting innocent civilians."
Recent violence against migrant workers in Kashmir Valley
This grenade attack comes on the heels of recent violence against migrant workers in the Kashmir Valley. Two workers from Uttar Pradesh were killed in Budgam district, while seven others were shot dead at a tunnel construction site in Ganderbal district. National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah hinted these terror activities could be aimed at destabilizing the new government and demanded an independent probe into the recent attacks.