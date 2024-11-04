Summarize Simplifying... In short In a strategic operation, security forces in Srinagar, Kashmir, used biscuits to pacify stray dogs and successfully eliminated a top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander, Usman, causing a significant setback to the terrorist group.

However, the operation was followed by a grenade attack injuring 11 people and recent violence against migrant workers, indicating ongoing instability in the region.

The incidents have sparked concerns and calls for an independent investigation into the attacks. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Top LeT commander Usman was neutralized in a recent anti-terror op

How biscuits helped eliminate top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander in Kashmir

By Tanya Shrivastava 02:22 pm Nov 04, 202402:22 pm

What's the story In a recent anti-terror operation in Khanyar, Jammu and Kashmir, security forces neutralized Usman, a top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander. The operation was unique as it used biscuits to tackle a major challenge. Usman, aka Chota Walid, was heavily armed with an AK-47 rifle, a pistol, and grenades. He was involved in many terror attacks since the early 2000s and was accused of killing police inspector Masroor Wani last year.

Operation strategy

Operation details: Biscuits used to pacify stray dogs

Intelligence reports had located Usman in a densely populated residential area of Srinagar's Khanyar. The local police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) planned a nine-hour operation to ensure precision and minimize collateral damage. A major concern was stray dogs whose barking could alert Usman. To pacify them, security teams carried biscuits as they approached the target area.

Operation impact

A 'major blow' to LeT

The operation started before Fajr (pre-dawn prayers) with forces cordoning off a cluster of 30 homes. During the encounter, some grenades exploded, triggering a fire which was quickly doused by security personnel. After hours of heavy gunfire, Usman was neutralized. This was the first major gunfight in Srinagar's summer capital in over two years. The elimination of Usman was a "major blow" to LeT operations in J&K.

Post-operation violence

Grenade attack follows anti-terror operation

However, four security personnel were injured in the encounter and were said to be stable at the Army's 92 Base Hospital. Hours after the successful operation, a grenade attack at Srinagar's 'Sunday market' injured at least 11 people. Newly sworn-in Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condemned the attack as "deeply disturbing." He said, "There can be no justification for targeting innocent civilians."

Migrant attacks

Recent violence against migrant workers in Kashmir Valley

This grenade attack comes on the heels of recent violence against migrant workers in the Kashmir Valley. Two workers from Uttar Pradesh were killed in Budgam district, while seven others were shot dead at a tunnel construction site in Ganderbal district. National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah hinted these terror activities could be aimed at destabilizing the new government and demanded an independent probe into the recent attacks.