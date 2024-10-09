One soldier managed to escape the terrorists

Missing Indian soldier's 'bullet-ridden' body found in Kashmir's Anantnag

What's the story The body of a missing Indian soldier was discovered in South Kashmir's Anantnag district on Tuesday evening. Media reports indicate that the soldier's remains were located in the Sanglan forest area after he had gone missing from Anantnag. According to the news agency ANI, the deceased Territorial Army officer's body was found with multiple bullet wounds.

The officer has been identified as Hilal Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Mukdhampora Nowgam in Anantnag. Local police and the army had previously initiated an extensive search operation to find him, reports said. Authorities are now investigating the circumstances of his disappearance and identifying those responsible for his death.

The Chinar Corps of the Indian Army posted on X, "Based on intelligence input, a joint counter-terrorist operation was launched by Indian Army along with Jammu and Kashmir Police and other agencies in Kazwan Forest Kokernag on 08 October. Operation continued overnight as one soldier of Territorial Army was reported missing." Notably, two Territorial Army soldiers were abducted by terrorists in Anantnag's forest on Tuesday. While one soldier escaped, Bhat could not.