How the Kathua attack on army convoy unfolded

By Tanya Shrivastava 01:00 pm Jul 09, 202401:00 pm

What's the story Five Indian Army personnel, including a Junior Commissioned Officer, were killed and five others injured in a terrorist attack on their convoy in Jammu's Kathua district on Monday afternoon. The attack took place within the jurisdiction of the Indian Army's 9 Corps. Defense officials confirmed that "The Indian Army convoy was attacked by terrorists in the Machedi area of Kathua district in Jammu and Kashmir." Here's how the attack unfolded.

Incident timeline

Grenade hurled, fire opened on Army truck

The attack occurred around 3.30pm when terrorists hurled a grenade and opened fire at an Army truck conducting a routine patrol near Badnota village, approximately 150 kilometres from Kathua. Ten soldiers were in the truck at the time of the attack. Despite retaliatory action from security troops, the terrorists managed to retreat into a neighboring forest where intermittent gunfire was reported.

Search operation

Joint search operation underway

In response to the attack, a massive joint search operation has been initiated to track down the terrorists. Reinforcements have been sent to the area, with support from helicopter and UAV surveillance. The operation also employs sniffer dogs and metal detectors. Reports suggest that three to four terrorists, mostly foreigners, are believed to have executed the attack.

Responsibility claimed

Kashmir Tigers claim responsibility for Kathua attack

The Kashmir Tigers, a shadow outfit of the banned Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), has claimed responsibility for the attack. The incident coincided with the 8th death anniversary of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani. This is not an isolated event as Jammu and Kashmir have witnessed a series of terror attacks in recent months, including another attack on an Army base in Rajouri district just a day prior.

Casualties update

Injured soldiers shifted to military hospital, two critical

The injured soldiers from the attack have been moved to a military hospital for treatment. The condition of two soldiers is reported as "critical." In a post on X, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "I am deeply anguished...The Counter Terrorist operations are underway, and our soldiers are determined to usher in peace and order in the region."