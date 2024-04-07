Next Article

The Grand Mosque in Srinagar has seen frequent closures in recent years

Srinagar's Grand Mosque locked again; Mehbooba Mufti slams J&K administration

What's the story The Grand Mosque in Srinagar was closed to the public by the Jammu and Kashmir administration on the occasion of Shab-e-Qadr, one of the most auspicious nights of the Islamic calendar. The instruction came after the mosque was closed for Jumu'at-ul-Widaa, the last Friday of Ramadan, and Jamia Masjid senior cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was placed under house arrest by authorities. The Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid, which manages mosque affairs, confirmed they were informed about this decision by government officials.

Authorities seal off mosque after Asr prayers

A brief statement issued by the managing committee of the masjid read, "Following the Asr (late afternoon) prayers, the government authorities closed the gates of Jama Masjid while the police asked people to vacate the premises." "The Auquaf was informed that the observance of Taraweeh or Shab Khani on the auspicious occasion of Shab-e-Qadr will not be permitted at the Jama Masjid."

Former J&K Chief Minister Mufti expresses disapproval

On Sunday morning, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti voiced her disapproval of the mosque's closure on social media. Muslims believe that Shab-e-Qadr is the night when the holy Quran was first sent down from heaven into the world. It is also believed to be the night when the first verses of the Quran were revealed to Prophet Muhammad. In her post, Mufti also highlighted that Mirwaiz was once again placed under house arrest by authorities.

Grand Mosque's frequent closures since 2019

The Grand Mosque in Srinagar has experienced frequent closures over recent years. Following the abrogation of J&K's special status on August 5, 2019, authorities closed the mosque for all forms of worship for a period of 136 days. According to data compiled by Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid, since 2019, the mosque has been inaccessible to worshippers for more than 110 Fridays.