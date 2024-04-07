Next Article

Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21

Kejriwal's arrest: AAP's 'mass fast' in India, abroad today

By Chanshimla Varah 09:46 am Apr 07, 202409:46 am

What's the story The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is observing a mass fast across India and abroad on Sunday to protest the arrest of its party leader and Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal. This information was disclosed by Gopal Rai, a senior AAP leader. He revealed that the protest would include gatherings at Delhi's Jantar Mantar and Khatkar Kalan in Punjab, the birthplace of Shaheed Bhagat Singh.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in the Delhi liquor policy case after his name appeared several times on its chargesheet. The ED has labeled Kejriwal a "mastermind behind the liquor policy scam" and a "principal conspirator" in the excise policy case. However, Kejriwal's AAP has dismissed the charges against him, calling the arrest a conspiracy by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to cripple the opposition ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

International support

Global participation in AAP's protest fast

Rai further stated that AAP supporters from 25 Indian states and major global cities such as New York, Boston, Toronto, Washington DC, Melbourne, and London would join the fast. He urged those who disapprove of Kejriwal's arrest and those who wish to "save the country's democracy" to participate in the fasts. "The way the Centre has conspired and misused agencies to arrest him (Kejriwal), it is getting exposed with each passing day after his arrest," Rai said.

Arrest background

Send pictures to the website kejriwalkoaashirvaad.com: Rai

Those protesting Kejriwal's arrest have been asked to send images to the website kejriwalkoaashirvaad.com. Kejriwal currently remains in Tihar jail awaiting bail. After his arrest on March 21, he was sent to six days' ED custody. On March 27, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma refused temporary relief to Kejriwal, citing the importance of the issues raised by the case. On April 2, he was transferred to Tihar jail for 15 days of judicial custody by the Rouse Avenue court.

Political accusations

Charges against Kejriwal

The charges against Kejriwal pertain to alleged corruption and money laundering in the creation and implementation of the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22. According to the ED, Kejriwal, along with other AAP leaders, played a direct role in formulating this policy favoring a group known as the 'South Group." In exchange, Kejriwal and the AAP received kickbacks to the tune of Rs. 100 crore. This bribe was then used to fund the party's election campaign in Goa and Punjab.