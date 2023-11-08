Not all firecrackers are banned. Here's what you can buy

By Riya Baibhawi Nov 08, 2023

All firecrackers with barium salts are banned in India

Diwali is just around the corner, and cracker shops are witnessing gigantic queues. However, on Tuesday, the Supreme Court announced a "ban" on firecrackers across all the state and union territories of India. The bench, comprising Justices AS Bopanna and MM Sundresh, was hearing a plea to ban firecrackers in Rajasthan. But are all types of firecrackers banned? Read to know more.

Are all types of firecrackers banned in the country?

No. Not all types of firecrackers are banned. As per the Supreme Court order, only firecrackers with barium salts and other harmful chemicals are prohibited. The court has also directed all the state governments to take appropriate steps to control air and noise pollution. The apex court had also banned the production and sale of all crackers except "green crackers" in 2018.

What are green crackers?

Green crackers have emerged as a popular eco-friendly alternative to celebrate Diwali. In simple terms, green crackers are firecrackers sans lethal chemicals like lithium, arsenic, and barium. While they might contain chemicals like aluminum, lead, and carbon, these are present in lesser quantities compared to regular firecrackers. Interestingly, when green crackers burst, most release water vapor, which suppresses the dust from rising.

Delhi government orders blanket ban on firecrackers

Just last month, the Delhi government banned the use of all types of firecrackers in the national capital region till January 1, 2024. The ban also included the manufacturing, storage, sale, online delivery, and bursting of any type of firecracker. As "severe" air pollution engulfs the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR), police have been asked not to issue licenses for firecrackers.

What are the regulations in other states

The states of Punjab, Kerala, West Bengal and Karnataka have allowed residents to burn crackers only between 8:00pm and 10:00pm on Diwali. The Bombay High Court ordered authorities to ensure that firecrackers are only burst between 7:00pm to 10:00pm. Notably, Karnataka's Congress-led government has created a special task force that would ensure that only green crackers are sold.

Bihar orders complete ban on firecrackers

Unlike other states, the Bihar government has a stringent take on the cracker ban. With air pollution touching astronomical levels, the administration has imposed a blanket ban on the sale and purchase of firecrackers (including green crackers) in four cities: Patna, Gaya, Muzaffarpur, and Hajipur. Other parts of the state are allowed to burst green crackers only between 8:00pm and 10:00pm, as per News18.

Air pollution on rise across India

Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) are struggling with worsening air pollution. Delhi remained under thick toxic smog on Wednesday, with the air quality index (AQI) hovering around 400 in the "severe" category, per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. Meanwhile, a central government team is set to visit Mumbai soon as the city continues to battle deteriorating air quality.