NIA conducts raids in human trafficking case, Rohingya refugee arrested

By Prateek Talukdar Nov 08, 2023

The NIA carried out raids in 10 states in connection with human trafficking cases

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday carried out raids across 10 states in connection with human trafficking cases. NIA sleuths arrested a Rohingya Muslim refugee during its raids in Jammu and Kashmir's (J&K)'s Jammu and Samba districts. The raids were reportedly restricted to Rohingya slums and were linked to a case involving violations of the Passports Act and human trafficking. The raids were conducted in Tripura, Assam, West Bengal, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Haryana, Rajasthan, Puducherry, and J&K.

Some reports say action linked to suspected terror links

The arrested accused was identified as Zaffar Alam. He was arrested from his temporary residence in Jammu's Bathindi area around 2:00am. Officials said another suspect is currently absconding. While PTI said the raids were in connection with human trafficking, IANS said the arrest was linked to suspected terror links in the Manipur improvised explosive device (IED) blast case.

5,700 Rohingyas in J&K, as per government estimates

Government estimates say that around 5,700 Rohingya refugees have settled in various areas of J&K. Notably, there are around 16,000 Rohingya refugees in India, certified by the United Nations Human Rights Commission (UNHCR). The government estimates the total number of Rohingyas in India to be over 40,000, with maximum concentration in and around Jammu. In 2021, the government cracked down on illegal immigrants and the Hiranagar sub-jail in Kathua district was notified as a "holding center" for detaining them.

Clashes broke out between Rohingya refugees, police in June

In June, clashes broke out between refugees and the police in the Hiranagar holding center after the detainees held the center in charge and two other staffers captive. A week later, a baby died at the center. Around 270 Rohingyas were reportedly jailed there. A Hindustan Times report from last month reported that around 50 children were forced to live as orphans since their parents had been detained. Officials reportedly denied requests to keep the kids with their parents.

Rohingyas forced to flee Maynmar due to Junta violence: UNHCR

The Rohingya refugees, mostly Muslims, were forced to flee their homes in the Rakhine state of Myanmar amid the uprising of the Myanmar military junta, starting in 2016. The Junta eventually seized control over the country in a coup in 2021. The UNHCR reported in 2017 that widespread armed attacks and human rights violations forced Rohingyas to flee and undertake an arduous journey through jungles and seas in the Bay of Bengal to reach Bangladesh and India.