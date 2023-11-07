Diwali 2023: Everything to know about green crackers

By Riya Baibhawi 11:41 pm Nov 07, 202311:41 pm

Supreme Court has banned use of firecrackers with barium salts

Amid deteriorating air pollution levels and a ban on firecrackers in several Indian cities, green crackers have emerged as a popular eco-friendly alternative to celebrate Diwali. In simple terms, green crackers are firecrackers sans lethal chemicals like lithium, arsenic, and barium. While they might contain chemicals like aluminum, lead, and carbon, these are present in lesser quantities compared to regular firecrackers. Interestingly, when green crackers burst, most release water vapor, which suppresses the dust from rising.

Why does this story matter?

With just a few days left for Diwali, the demand for green crackers has seen a considerable uptick throughout the country. While there is no blanket ban on firecrackers in India, the Supreme Court has prohibited crackers with barium salts, allowing only green crackers. Notably, Delhi, Mumbai, and many other cities are battling severe air pollution. Just last month, the Delhi government banned the use of all types of firecrackers in the national capital region till January 1, 2024.

What makes green crackers different

Launched in 2019, the green crackers feature a smaller shell, no ash, and may include additives like dust suppressants to reduce emissions, particularly the polluting particulate matter. There are no barium compounds in these crackers that contribute to air and noise pollution. When ignited, they typically produce water vapor, which helps decrease dust emissions. Additionally, they generate sounds between 110-125 decibels, making them about 30% quieter than traditional firecrackers that can reach up to 160 decibels.

How to identify green crackers

Green crackers feature a green-colored logo of CSIR-National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (CSIR-NEERI) and Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) and a quick response (QR) code. There are three types: SWAS (Safe Water Releaser), STAR (Safe Thermite Cracker), SAFAL (Safe Minimal Aluminium). Sans sulfur or potassium nitrate, SWAS emits water vapor, minimizing dust and producing 30% less particulate matter. Containing no potassium nitrate or sulfur, STAR releases less particulate matter with lower noise. SAFAL has less aluminum and more magnesium.

How to safely light green crackers

When purchasing green crackers, it is recommended to verify their authenticity and buy from authorized retailers rather than street vendors. Furthermore, to safely light these crackers and minimize risk, people should use a long candle or phooljhadis (sparklers) and hold them at arm's length. By opting for green crackers and adhering to safety measures, one can help promote a more environmentally friendly and quieter Diwali celebration, reducing both air and noise pollution.

Who can manufacture green crackers?

Companies and manufacturers can produce green crackers using the CSIR-NEERI's formulas after inking non-disclosure agreements, per reports. The PESO grants licenses for their production after conducting emission tests. So, an agreement between companies and the CSIR-NEERI facilitates the creation of green crackers with PESO's approval. Interestingly, while these environment-friendly crackers are manufactured across the country, some residents in Assam's Ganakkuchi village have been making a unique, chemical-free, low-intensity "green" flowerpot for over 13 decades.

Air pollution on rise across India

Amid the festive season and the arrival of winter, Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) are struggling with worsening air pollution. Delhi remained under thick toxic smog on Tuesday, with the air quality index (AQI) hovering around 400 in the "severe" category, per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. Meanwhile, a central government team is set to visit Mumbai soon as the Maharashtra capital continues to battle deteriorating air quality.