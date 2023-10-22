5.3-magnitude earthquake strikes Nepal; tremors felt in UP, Delhi-NCR

5.3-magnitude earthquake strikes Nepal; tremors felt in UP, Delhi-NCR

By Riya Baibhawi 11:41 am Oct 22, 202311:41 am

Tremors were felt in Delhi, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh

A 5.3-magnitude earthquake struck Nepal's capital, Kathmandu, at 7:39am on Sunday. The epicenter of the quake was located in the Dhading district. The National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Center revealed that the quake took place at a depth of 10km. As of yet, no casualties or damages have been reported. Notably, tremors from the earthquake were felt in Delhi NCR, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar as well.

Tremors were also reported in other districts within the Bagmati and Gandaki provinces of Nepal. Nepal lies in a seismically active area, with the Tibetan and Indian tectonic plates moving approximately two meters closer to each other every hundred years. This movement generates immense pressure that is released through earthquakes, making the nation highly vulnerable to seismic events.

Nepal has a lengthy history of earthquakes, including a recent 4.8-magnitude earthquake that struck Sudurpaschim province on October 16. In 2015, the country faced a catastrophic 7.8-magnitude earthquake followed by aftershocks, resulting in the deaths of nearly 9,000 individuals, CNN reported. The government's post-disaster needs assessment (PDNA) report ranks Nepal as the 11th most earthquake-prone country globally, emphasizing the continuous risk its population encounters.

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has also ranked Nepal 11th on the list of countries with the most frequent earthquakes. Millions of years ago, two massive tectonic plates—Eurasian and Indian—collided, resulting in the formation of the Himalayan mountain ranges. The Main Himalayan Thrust, therefore, is a massive fault line in Nepal characterized by the Indian plate sliding under the Eurasian plate, driving the Eurasian plate upwards and causing severe earthquakes as a result.

Delhi and several parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) felt tremors after a 3.1-magnitude earthquake struck the Faridabad area on October 15, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. The quake hit at a depth of 10 kilometers near Faridabad at 4:08pm on Sunday, per the NCS. There were no reports of casualties or property damage.