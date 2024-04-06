Next Article

What's the story Two employees of Heritage Foods, a Bengaluru-based dairy company, were arrested on Friday for allegedly masterminding an attack on their senior. The accused, identified as Umashankar and Vinesh, were reportedly disgruntled over the heavy workload imposed by their coworker Suresh. Suresh serves as an auditor for the company and was brutally attacked in broad daylight near Kalyan Nagar on March 31.

The assault was captured by a car's dashboard camera, showing a group of hired thugs attacking Suresh with an iron rod in the middle of a road. The video quickly spread across various social media platforms. The widespread circulation led to swift action from the Bengaluru Police, who were able to apprehend five individuals linked to the assault on April 5. Umashankar and Vinesh were among the five arrested.

The other three arrested have been identified as Anush Kyalwin, Muttu, and Sandeep. Reports suggest that Suresh had joined Heritage Foods as an auditor a year ago and had been pushing Umashankar and Vinesh to work faster. This work pressure led to resentment among the accused. During police interrogation, the accused confessed to their crime and stated that Suresh's high-pressure work demands were unbearable. They described him as a stringent auditing officer who insisted on prompt clearance of stock balances.