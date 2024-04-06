Next Article

The most recent clash occurred on Saturday morning in Bijapur district, where three Maoists were neutralized

4 more Maoists killed in Chhattisgarh, death toll touches 50

By Chanshimla Varah 05:29 pm Apr 06, 202405:29 pm

What's the story Four Maoists were killed in two separate encounters in the Bastar region of Chhattisgarh on Friday, bringing the total fatalities to 50 this year. This figure significantly surpasses the total Maoist casualties since 2020 and is more than double last year's count. The most recent clash occurred on Saturday morning in Bijapur district, where three Maoists were neutralized.

Clash aftermath

Details emerge from recent Bijapur district clash

The Bijapur encounter took place at dawn in the Doligatta jungle, located on the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border under the Usoor police station's jurisdiction. Sundarraj P., Inspector General of Police for Bastar Range, reported that "One light machine gun, an AK47 and huge quantities of arms and ammunition were recovered from the spot. Search operations are underway."

Additional casualty

13 Maoists neutralized in combing operation ahead of polls

On Tuesday, security forces in the Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh neutralized at least 13 Maoists in one of the biggest security operations in recent years. The operation lasted approximately eight hours. Sundarraj reported that an extensive assortment of rifles, machine guns, and ammunition were confiscated during the operation. The confiscated items included one LMG, one .303 bore rifle, and one 12 bore rifle, along with a substantial quantity of BGL shells and launchers.