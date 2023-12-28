Karnataka signboard row: BJP leader KS Eshwarappa defends pro-Kannada activists

By Riya Baibhawi 09:00 pm Dec 28, 202309:00 pm

Eshwarappa has called for immediate release of activists

Former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister KS Eshwarappa on Thursday lashed out at the incumbent Congress state government for arresting pro-Kannada activists. The senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader argued the protesters were merely defending their language and had not committed any crime. "I do not know why they are arrested. The state government must release them immediately as they did not commit any illegal activities," he said. Protesters vandalized shops and businesses with English signage boards on Wednesday.

Why does this story matter?

With the use of the English language in Bengaluru witnessing a rise, Kannada enthusiasts and activists have often taken to the streets in protest. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) recently ordered businesses to ensure "60% Kannada" in their signboards and nameplates. Following this, the pro-Kannada group Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) announced a deadline of Wednesday (December 27) to implement the order. However, with many English signboards still intact, they went on a rampage, vandalizing businesses and obliterating signboards.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah responds to arrests

Meanwhile, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah declared that legal action would be taken against those who take the law into their own hands. Those arrested also include KRV State President TA Narayana Gowda. He said, "We are not against anyone holding protests, but legal action will be taken against those who take the law into their own hands." Siddaramaiah later held a high-level meeting with officials from the BBMP, where he said an ordinance would be passed mandating the 60% Kannada rule.

Pro-Kannada activists vandalize shops in Bengaluru

The pro-Kannada protesters attacked shops in various parts of Bengaluru for displaying signage boards in English. They targeted several locations, including the Mall of Asia in Hebbal, where they destroyed flowerpots and defaced English signboards of brands like Starbucks and House of Masaba, among others. Following these incidents, the Bengaluru Police arrested Gowda and 50 other activists, who are now under judicial custody at Bengaluru's Parappana Agrahara Central Prison.

Details about 60% Kannada order

The BBMP on Tuesday mandated that all hotels, malls, shops, and other businesses must use Kannada on their signboards, warning of strict action against those who fail to comply. Bengaluru has 1,400km of arterial and sub-arterial roads, and the civic body said a survey will be conducted to identify which shops have adhered to the Kannada language rules. The move aims to ensure greater visibility for the local language.