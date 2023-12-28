UP CM Adityanath visits Ayodhya ahead of PM Modi's arrival

By Snehadri Sarkar 05:51 pm Dec 28, 202305:51 pm

Ahead of PM Modi's visit, UP CM Adityanath arrived in Ayodhya today

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday visited the temple city of Ayodhya to review preparations ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit. The prime minister is scheduled to visit the city on Saturday (December 30) to inaugurate its redevelopment railway station and the newly built airport. Adityanath also held a review meeting over the preparations ahead of the inauguration of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir next month.

Why does this story matter?

During his visit to Ayodhya, PM Modi will inaugurate the revamped Ayodhya Railway Station and the Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport. Only weeks later, he will once again visit the temple city in Uttar Pradesh on January 22 for the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir. While "mutts" and temples in Ayodhya are making special arrangements to welcome the prime minister, he is also expected to participate in a roadshow during his Saturday visit.

Adityanath reviewed preparations for PM's visit, inspected temple site

As per the schedule, Adityanath arrived in Ayodhya on Tuesday morning and reached the Ram Katha Park at approximately 11:30am. He then visited the Sri Hanumangarhi temple to offer prayers, followed by the Sri Ram Janmobhhoomi. The chief minister also inspected the preparations at the Ram Mandir temple site around noon. Later, Adityanath held a meeting with officials involved in the preparations for PM Modi's visit on Saturday before leaving for Lucknow.

Security tightened ahead of Modi's visit

The Uttar Pradesh Police, the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), and intelligence agencies have increased vigil on the India-Nepal border ahead of the prime minister's Ayodhya visit. "The security agencies have been asked to ascertain the identities of people before allowing them to cross through the border," revealed the SSB's Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Akhileshwar Singh. While cameras have been set up beside the main roads, Singh said a platoon of women's wing and dog squads have also been deployed there.

Further details on security measures ahead of inauguration

Security agencies such as the Local Intelligence Unit (LIU), Indo-Nepal Border Police, and other intelligence agencies have also been directed to be on high alert along the border. Furthermore, the DIG added that metal detectors have been installed at the Thuthibari and Sonauli outposts on the Indo-Nepal border. Moreover, intelligence units will be keeping an eye on all religious places along the border areas.

Ayodhya Railway Station renamed 'Ayodhya Dham'

On Wednesday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Lallu Singh announced that the revamped Ayodhya Railway Junction in Uttar Pradesh has been renamed to "Ayodhya Dham Junction" ahead of its inauguration. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the BJP leader also expressed his gratitude toward CM Adityanath, PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Indian Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for the decision to rename it.

Nearly 8,000 people to attend consecration ceremony

Meanwhile, as many as 8,000 people are expected to attend the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir next month. The attendees also include big names like Amitabh Bachchan, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Gautam Adani, and Mukesh Ambani. The much-anticipated event will be organized by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. Invitations have also been sent to senior politicians, right-wing leaders, and family members of the 50 kar sevaks who died during the Ram Temple movement in 1990.