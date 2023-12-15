Bhajan Lal Sharma sworn in as Rajasthan's Chief Minister

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Bhajan Lal Sharma took oath on Friday as Rajasthan's chief minister in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a grand event in Jaipur. Fellow BJP leaders Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa were reportedly sworn in as Sharma's deputies. Notably, Sharma is a first-time MLA from Rajasthan's Sanagner.

Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda also present at event