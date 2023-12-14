15 opposition MPs suspended for remainder of Winter Session

1/4

Politics 2 min read

15 opposition MPs suspended for remainder of Winter Session

By Snehadri Sarkar 04:01 pm Dec 14, 202304:01 pm

5 Congress MPs suspended for unruly conduct amid Parliament security lapse row

The Lok Sabha has passed a resolution suspending 15 opposition MPs for the remainder of the Winter Session. Of the total, nine are from the Congress, two from the Communist Party of India (Marxist), one from the Communist Party of India (CPI), and two from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). Among the suspended parliamentarians are Congress MP Manickam Tagore and DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi.

2/4

Why does this story matter?

This comes a day after two men, Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D, jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors' gallery. They also shouted slogans and set off smoke bombs. Two more protesters, Neelam Azad and Amol Shinde, staged a similar agitation outside Parliament before being apprehended. As the probe continued, the police confirmed that six individuals were involved in the planned attack.

3/4

TMC MP Derek O'Brien suspended from Parliament

Earlier, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar suspended Derek O'Brien for "ignoble misconduct" after the Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP demanded a discussion on Wednesday's Parliament security breach. Meanwhile, other opposition leaders demanded that Home Minister Amit Shah answer questions related to Wednesday's incident. While calling his demand a "breach of privilege," Dhankar directed O'Brien to leave the House.

4/4

8 suspended for Parliament security lapse

The Lok Sabha Secretariat suspended eight individuals for lapses that led to the security breach on Thursday. The suspended personnel are Vir Das, Arvind, Ganesh, Rampal, Narender, Pardeep, Anil, and Vimitt. As opposition MPs chanted slogans demanding an answer, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla stated that the Parliament complex's security is the responsibility of the Lok Sabha Secretariat.