Manipur: Tribals protest recent killings, demand AFSPA reinstatement

India

Manipur: Tribals protest recent killings, demand AFSPA reinstatement

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan August 20, 2023 | 01:56 pm 3 min read

Manipur tribals have protested against recent killings and demanded AFSPA reinstatement

Thousands of tribals took to the streets in Manipur to protest the killing of three persons in the Ukhrul district on Friday by armed miscreants, Hindustan Times reported on Sunday. The protesters, mostly women, also blocked National Highway (NH) 2, disrupting traffic. They also demanded the deployment of Assam Rifles in the hills and the reimposition of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA).

Why does this story matter?

Around 180 people have reportedly been killed in Manipur since a protest against Meiteis' Scheduled Tribe (ST) status demand on May 3 triggered statewide ethnic violence. Meiteis—constituting Manipur's 53% population—are concerned about the large-scale illegal immigrants from Bangladesh and Myanmar and restrictions on settling in the state's hilly parts. Meanwhile, tribal Nagas and Kukis—around 40% of the population—are concerned about losing their ancestral lands.

3 Kuki patrol guards killed by suspected insurgents on Friday

According to NDTV, three Kuki village patrol guards were killed on Friday by suspected insurgents in Thowai village, which is on the border of the Naga-dominated Ukhrul district and the Meitei-dominated Imphal East district. The district administration identified the three deceased as Thangkhokai Haokip (35), Jamkhogin Haokip (26), and Hollenson Baithe (24). The Friday killings were reportedly the state's first in 13 days.

House of ex-Lok Sabha MP Thangso Baite burnt down

Furthermore, some unidentified miscreants set ablaze the house of a former Lok Sabha MP, Thangso Baite, in the Lamphel region of Imphal hours after the Ukhrul incident on Friday. However, no one was present inside the building at the time of the incident. The recent killings and arson once again disturbed the peace in Manipur that lasted nearly two weeks following three-month-long ethnic violence.

Tribal protesters demand AFSPA in non-tribal areas

Outraged over the fresh killings and violence, the protesters have demanded the deployment of Assam Rifles in the areas dominated by Kuki-Zo tribal communities for protection. They also urged the Centre to reimpose the AFSPA in non-tribal, Meitei-dominated areas. The tribal organization Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) has also called for the reinstatement of the AFSPA, which gives unrestrained powers to armed forces.

'Impose Article 355 if not President's rule': CoTU

CoTU Media Cell Coordinator, Ng Lun Kipgen, said, "We want to ask the Centre if they cannot impose President's rule, what about imposing Article 355?" He said the tribals want the AFSPA back in areas from where it was removed in April 2022 and March this year. Kipgen claimed the removal of Assam Rifles from Ukhrul was one of the reasons behind Friday's killings.

Know about Article 355

Article 355 of the Indian Constitution reads, "It shall be the duty of the Union to protect every State against external aggression and internal disturbance and to ensure that the government of every State is carried on in accordance with the provisions of this Constitution."

Know about AFSPA

The AFSPA is a parliamentary act providing special powers to the Indian Armed Forces as well as state and paramilitary forces in "disturbed areas." The Centre implements it in disturbed areas to maintain law and order in disturbed areas. The AFSPA was removed from areas under 15 police stations in six Manipur districts in April 2022 and from four police stations in March 2023.

Share this timeline