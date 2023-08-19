Ladakh: 9 Army personnel killed as truck falls into gorge

India

Ladakh: 9 Army personnel killed as truck falls into gorge

Written by Ramya Patelkhana August 19, 2023 | 10:18 pm 2 min read

The vehicle was reportedly part of an Army convoy on recce duty (Photo credit: Twitter/@SudhanidhiB)

At least nine Indian Army personnel, including an officer and eight soldiers, were reportedly killed in Ladakh on Saturday evening. The truck they were traveling in skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge, said reports quoting the Indian Army. The incident took place near Kiyari town, located 150km from Leh, at around 6:30pm on Saturday, per reports.

Twitter Post

Vehicle part of reconnaissance party: Report

A junior commissioned officer (JCO) and eight jawans are reportedly among the deceased. Their vehicle was on its way from the garrison in Karu town to Kyari in eastern Ladakh, where the Army's divisional headquarters is located. Citing officials, NDTV reported that 10 personnel were traveling in the said truck. It was part of a three-vehicle reconnaissance convoy comprising 34 soldiers, per India Today.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expresses grief

Quoting Army officials, news agency ANI reported that another soldier—who was traveling in the same truck and was injured in the accident—had been shifted to a field hospital. Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed grief over the incident in Ladakh and offered his condolences to the bereaved families on X (formerly Twitter). "We will never forget their exemplary service to our nation," he wrote.

Here's what Singh posted on X

Share this timeline