Winter Session: TMC MP Derek O'Brien suspended from Parliament

By Riya Baibhawi 01:13 pm Dec 14, 202301:13 pm

Derek O'Brien was suspended for misconduct

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar suspended Derek O'Brien on Thursday for "ignoble misconduct." O'Brien—a member of the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC)—demanded a discussion on Wednesday's Parliament security breach incident. He, along with other opposition leaders, demanded Union Home Minister Amit Shah answer questions related to the incident. Labeling his demand as a "breach of privilege," Dhankar asked O'Brien to leave the House.

Why does this story matter?

In a colossal security breach, two men with smoke cannisters jumped from the visitors' gallery into the well of the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. As the investigation continued, the police confirmed that six people were involved in the meticulously planned attack. In response, the Lok Sabha Secretariat has suspended eight personnel for lapses that led to a security breach.

Watch: Chairperson Dhankar suspends O'Brien

Dhankar slams O'Brien for 'disorderly conduct'

"Derek O'Brien is named to leave the House immediately... Derek O'Brien says he will defy the Chair... Derek O'Brien says he will not respect the rules. This is a serious misconduct. This is a shameful incident," Dhankhar said in a warning to O'Brien.

Dhankar assures investigation into matter

While the House underwent a short adjournment, Dhankar reassured all the present MPs that a high-level investigation had been opened into the security breach, in addition to a police case being filed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi—who was absent from parliamentary proceedings on Wednesday—also held a meeting with senior ministers on Thursday to discuss the security breach.