Uttarkashi: PM Modi lauds rescued tunnel worker Gabbar Singh Negi

By Riya Baibhawi 05:22 pm Nov 29, 202305:22 pm

Gabbar Singh Negi, a senior worker, played a vital role in keeping the group calm and focused during their ordeal

The 17-day-long operation to rescue 41 workers trapped inside Uttarkashi's Silkyara tunnel came to a successful end on Tuesday. Gabbar Singh Negi, a senior worker, played a vital role in keeping the group calm and focused during their ordeal. He not only taught them yoga and meditation but also assured them that he would be the last one to walk out of the under-construction tunnel once the rescue was complete. The 51-year-old has been involved in three tunnel collapses.

Why does this story matter?

The 41 workers were trapped when a portion of the 4.5km under-construction Silkyara tunnel, part of the Char Dham all-weather road project in Uttarakhand, collapsed on November 12. While none of the workers are critical, their mental and physical well-being continues to be of concern since they were trapped without proper food, ventilation, or sunlight for days. As the whole nation rejoiced, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the workers. During the call, PM Modi praised Gabbar's bravery.

Gabbar's leadership and commitment

Hailing from Kotdwar in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district, Gabbar emerged as a strong leader during the crisis. "I am senior-most. I will be the last to come out," he told his colleagues. Speaking to reporters, his younger brother, Jaymal Singh Negi, revealed that he was on his way back home on Diwali day when the tunnel collapsed. Several workers praised Negi's leadership, which included organizing recreational activities such as games of ludo, chess, and chor police to keep spirits high.

Watch: PM Modi lauds Negi

He taught us yoga and meditation: Workers

Jaymal, who had been at the accident site, said that the entire nation was happy with the rescue. "I am very happy... the family is very happy. Not just the family but the whole country... the whole country prayed for them," he said. Notably, Jaymal was able to communicate with his brother daily through pipes and later via phones provided by rescuers. He advised Gabbar to practice yoga, to which Gabbar responded, "Yes, we are all doing it."

Families of workers rejoice after rescue

The families of all workers have been sharing their stories following the success of the rescue operation. "He is out finally...The mountain finally opened its lap today to let my son and others out. I have brought clothes for him, I want to see him in washed clothes," said Chaudhary, father of worker Manjeet Lal. Meanwhile, Sunil, whose brother was also trapped inside, said, "Finally, God heard us...My brother could be rescued." All the workers were rescued after 422 hours.